Why Kelvin Sampson Thinks Illinois' Keaton Wagler Will Be a 'Problem' for Houston

Keaton Wagler has given Big Ten teams fits all season long. Illinois' lead guard, Wagler is averaging 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists (against just 1.8 turnovers) – numbers that were elevated throughout league play.

After moving to an on-ball role at the beginning of the conference slate, Wagler has thrived in a dual scorer/creator role for the Illini. But has the ultra-physical Big Ten prepared him for a Houston defense that prides itself on aggression and body blows? We’ll find out on Thursday (9:05 p.m., TBS) .

Wagler’s skill set is well-known at this point: He has range well beyond the three-point line, crafty downhill ability, playmaking vision and passing accuracy – all executed at an efficient rate. Just a freshman, he is tremendously well-rounded.

Wagler's slim frame leaves him vulnerable against a physical defense such as Houston's, and he isn’t exactly known for having NBA-level lateral or vertical explosiveness or twitchiness. Yet Wagler does have one physical trait that (literally) stands above the rest: his height.

Height at the guard position is often associated with two things: the ability for a player to get their shot off cleaner and a size advantage against smaller defenders – both of which Wagler has noticeably benefitted from.

Houston's Kelvin Sampson on 'challenge' Illinois' Keaton Wagler presents

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

But it’s a different advantage that has caught the eye of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson ahead of the Sweet 16 clash.

“Wagler, in particular, his positional size – we like to cover certain areas of the floor with traps – he’ll present a challenge, because he’ll see over it,” said Sampson on Wednesday. “A 6-foot point guard vs. a 6-foot-6 point guard, the difference is being able to see beyond. Some guys look – but they can’t see. A 6-foot-6 point guard can not only look, but he can see. And this kid has great basketball IQ, so he’ll present a problem there.”

Illinois’ offense involves heavy ball-screen action – nearly all of which involves Wagler as the primary ball-handler. Meanwhile, Sampson and Houston love to ramp up the pressure, often in the form of traps – and especially in screening situations.

The reason it’s so effective is because the Cougars have tremendous athletes and length (none more so than forward Joseph Tugler) and they take advantage of it by collapsing all passing lanes on an often undersized ball-handler in screening actions.

Wagler, though, doesn’t just have the size, at 6-foot-6, to see and make passes over the top of the trap. He also has the feel and IQ – the latter of which Sampson pointed out – to make a play before the trap is actually sprung.

But the question remains: Can Wagler, who has been a paragon of poise thus far, maintain his calm and collected demeanor against Houston’s high-level pressure? If the answer is yes, the Illini should be marching along to the Elite Eight.