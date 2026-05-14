Kylan Boswell Shows Athleticism – But a Shaky Shot – at 2026 NBA Draft Combine

Illinois’ least-discussed NBA Draft prospect: senior guard Kylan Boswell. With freshman standout Keaton Wagler being projected in the top five and Andrej Stojakovic’s every move being closely monitored, as his Illini future appears to hinge on the NBA Draft Combine, Boswell has slid into the background.

But as a projected late second-round pick, Boswell’s stock certainly will be influenced by his performance at this week’s combine in Chicago. And through the first few days, Boswell has had mixed results. Listed below are his official measurements:

Key takeaways from Kylan Boswell’s official measurements

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hand length: 8.0 inches

Hand width: 8.5 inches

Height: 6-foot-1 1/4

Wingspan: 6-foot-7

Weight: 226 pounds

Standing reach: 7-foot-11

The head-turner: Boswell’s height. The majority of the college hoops world – including we at Illinois on SI – thought Boswell was quite generously listed at 6-foot-2, with the assumption being that he might not even crack 6 feet without shoes.

Checking in at 6-foot-1 1/4 is a huge win for Boswell. A wingspan of 6-foot-7 is also a massive bonus, as is his stocky 226-pound frame – but only because it clearly doesn’t hinder his athletic ability.

Kylan Boswell’s athletic testing at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine

No-step vertical jump: 33.0 inches (tied for No. 15)

Max vert: 38.0 inches (tied for No. 22)

Shuttle run: 2.92 seconds (tied for No. 35)

Lane agility time: 10.82 seconds (No. 19)

Did Boswell boost his draft stock with athletic testing at the combine?

WATCH: Kylan Boswell testing at the NBA Draft Combine.



Also, peep the kicks 👀 #Illini



📽️: WGN pic.twitter.com/JS0xC0Ad0G — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) May 12, 2026

Boswell’s vertical explosion – which was rarely displayed with the Illini – was showcased on Tuesday in Chicago. He impressed in both the no-step vertical and the maximum vertical. His lateral agility was above average, as well. Although these results are favorable, it likely didn’t move the needle very much.

Why Boswell’s shooting results at the combine may harm his stock

Spot-up shooting: 12-for-25 (tied for No. 46)

Off-the-dribble shooting: 14-for-30 (tied for No. 60 out of 68)

3-point star drill: 12-for-25 (tied for No. 35)

Final Leaderboard



Spot-Up Shooting pic.twitter.com/u5hZ7Nc6Dn — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) May 12, 2026

Bsowell didn't have his best day shooting the rock in Chicago. He finished in the bottom half of each drill. On one hand, Boswell shot 27.2 percent from deep over his past two seasons, so his combine performance wasn't exactly a shocker.

On the other hand, the hope was that Boswell – who did shoot 38.2 percent from long range over his first two college seasons, at Arizona – would get hot and win some scouts over as a result. His stock likely won’t slip from his shooting performance, but it was undoubtedly a missed opportunity.

Fortunately, with the scrimmages taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, Boswell gets another chance to prove himself as a shooter while ideally flexing his strongest muscles (on-ball defense, slashing and facilitating).