How Illinois' Kylan Boswell Performed in 2026 NBA Draft Combine Scrimmages

After an underwhelming performance in shooting drills at the NBA draft combine ( but plus measurements and solid athletic testing ), Illinois guard Kylan Boswell had a prime opportunity to prove himself to next-level front offices in the form of scrimmages against fellow draft hopefuls.

And given his projected role at the next level – namely on-ball defense and secondary playmaking – the scrimmages were perhaps his primary chance to showcase his best abilities.

Kylan Boswell’s 2026 NBA Draft Combine scrimmage stat lines

Boxscore from Game 2 of the NBA draft combine.



Big outing from Baylor's Cam Carr dropping 30 points on 6/12 for 3.



Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie chipped in 28 points and 5 assists.



Wisconsin's Nick Boyd with 23 points, 8 assists.



20 points for Kentucky's Otega Oweh pic.twitter.com/ERLZBb9bfH — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2026

Boswell's stat line from his first outing reads as follows: six points on 2-for-5 shooting from the field (all from three-point range), two rebounds and three assists. In his second contest, Boswell went for five points on 2-for-7 shooting (1-for-4 from long range) while chipping in one rebound and three assists.

Box score from Game 4 of the NBA Draft Combine.



Another strong outing from UConn's Tarris Reed, showing his feel, skill and two-way versatility.



Cincinnati's Baba Miller's talent and upside really popped again.



Purdue's Braden Smith showed his table-setting ability.



Another… pic.twitter.com/7CfpKcw6IK — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 14, 2026

Did Kylan Boswell improve or harm his NBA Draft stock?

With players often participating in just two scrimmages at the combine, the sample size is so small that a player’s stock will rarely tank – but it can sometimes climb.

For Boswell, his perceived value stayed put. He shot the ball fine from beyond the arc (3-for-9 across the two games), added 3.0 assists per outing and played his patented pesky defense.

But although the scrimmages may have been the most critical part of his on-court combine experience, they weren’t likely to move the needle drastically in either direction.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With 136 college games under his belt (and Boswell played 25.6 minutes per game), he is a proven product. For the most part, his strengths and weaknesses are very well documented. That said, Boswell’s jumper does remain a bit of a question mark. After he shot 38.2 percent from long range over two seasons at Arizona, he then connected on just 27.2 percent of his triples in two years at Illinois.

But, aside from the long ball, Boswell’s skill set is as cemented as any player in this draft class, which is why the most important aspect of his pre-draft process is likely the interview portion (and private team workouts).

Recognizing his role, being willing to execute it to a tee and bringing every controllable intangible are non-negotiables for Boswell to get drafted and then stick around in the league. And if history is any indication, based on his time spent with the Illini and his track record of embracing any role he was asked to fill, none of that should be a problem for Boswell.