Illinois' Kylan Boswell Shines in Senior Showcase – Did He Boost His NBA Draft Stock?

Kylan Boswell, a Champaign-born homegrown player, spent his first two college seasons at Arizona serving as a rotational piece as a freshman before entering the starting lineup as a sophomore.

Then Boswell hit the portal and came home. Joining Illinois back in the 2024-25 season, he averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, playing a do-it-all role for an Illini team that largely fell short of expectations.

But in the 2025-26 season, Boswell cemented himself forever in Illinois history, helping lead his squad to a Final Four appearance behind 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game – not to mention pesky, tone-setting defense (which got Boswell named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team).

Tabbed as a five-star recruit out of high school, Boswell has been considered an uber-talented hooper with NBA upside for quite some time. And with his high-major success across four seasons and at two stops, he has defined his skill set: versatile on-ball defender, downhill threat, secondary playmaker and exceptional rebounder for his size.

But the attribute that spoke to his NBA ceiling as a prospect and during his first two seasons at Arizona – shooting – dropped off a cliff in Champaign (he went from 38.2 percent on threes with the Wildcats to 27.2 with the Illini). As a result, his projection fell from surefire second-rounder to teetering on the edge of the final five picks and undrafted free agency .

Kylan Boswell dominates Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, though, Boswell inched closer to the former, boosting his stock with a spectacular performance in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a senior showcase.

Wild sequence to end the half, with @IlliniMBB Kylan Boswell beating the buzzer from just inside half court! #PIT26 pic.twitter.com/tpBqBavW6C — P.I.T. (@PIT_Basketball) April 16, 2026

Boswell scored 21 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out eight assists and had four steals. He shot 6-for-10 from the field, 2-for-5 from long range and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Despite his squad falling short by five points, Boswell led the game in scoring and tied for a game-high number of assists. (For some competition-level perspective, former Illini Tre White was a starter on the other team.)

FINAL from Game 2 of the 72nd annual PIT



Final stats: https://t.co/bmTfasBVrI pic.twitter.com/bsE786YRRs — P.I.T. (@PIT_Basketball) April 16, 2026

But it wasn’t just the box-score data that stood out – it was Boswell he did it. He excelled defending on the ball, jumping passing lanes and creating turnovers (his four steals were also a game high).

Even more importantly, Boswell – who served as a secondary playmaker riding shotgun with Kasparas Jakucionis (2024-25) and Keaton Wagler (2025-26) during his time with the Illini – orchestrated offense for his squad at the Portsmouth, starting the action and creating looks for teammates.

If he can prove himself as a future lead guard – which he took a stride toward doing on Wednesday – Boswell’s NBA outlook opens up. In that scenario, he can serve both as an energy spark plug off the bench and a backup point guard.

Now, if he can also win scouts over as a shooter in the coming weeks at future events (namely, the NBA Draft combine), Boswell can firmly place himself in the second round. He plays again at the Portsmouth Invitational on Thursday, when he'll get a chance to further solidify his status.