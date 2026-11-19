If there were any NBA scouts sitting inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night who didn't have Andrej Stojakovic on their radar, they probably do now.

Andrej Stojaković had his way with No. 5 Duke on the road 😮‍💨🔥



46 PTS | 14-21 FG | 2-3 3PT | 6 REB |34 MIN



His 46 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nJ5xkVIoyw — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

The Illinois senior dropped a career-high 46 points in the Illini's 99-78 dismantling of No. 5 Duke, setting a record for the most points scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor Stadium. And he did so against a roster littered with future NBA talent.

Stojakovic's decision to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft and return to Champaign is already looking like a pretty good business decision. But just how high could the senior go in next June's draft?

A favorable draft class for Stojakovic

The 2027 NBA Draft class is widely considered weaker than the 2026 class and doesn't appear to possess the same star power as the projected 2028 class.

There are still plenty of highly touted freshmen, headlined by Kansas' Tyran Stokes, BYU's Bruce Branch III and Stojakovic's own teammate, Quentin Coleman. Beyond that, however, there appears to be plenty of room for experienced college players to climb draft boards.

The NBA has also shown a renewed willingness to invest in older prospects. Yaxel Lendeborg, Bennett Stirtz and Tarris Reed Jr. were all selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, with Lendeborg going 11th overall.

Being 22 years old on draft night isn't quite the criminal offense it once seemed to be in NBA front offices.

Stojakovic is addressing his biggest weakness

Ironically, the biggest knock on the son of one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history has been his inability to consistently knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Stojakovic shot just 24.4 percent from three-point range last season, significantly limiting his appeal as an NBA prospect.

Through five games this season, however, that number has jumped to 37.5 percent, including a 2-for-3 showing against Duke on Tuesday.

ANDREJ STOJAKOVIC WITH A GENERATIONAL NIGHT 👑



His 46 points are the 2nd-most all-time against Duke and the most by a visiting player ever at Cameron Indoor Stadium 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ut2eGENS2N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2026

Yes, the sample size is incredibly small. But if Stojakovic can maintain a respectable percentage from beyond the arc, his offensive game becomes considerably more attractive at the next level.

At 6-foot-7, Stojakovic possesses an exceptional ability to get downhill, absorb contact and finish around the rim. Even Duke's Dame Sarr, one of the premier perimeter defenders in college basketball, had little success slowing him down.

Now imagine Stojakovic operating with NBA spacing, where defenders are forced to respect shooters across the floor and driving lanes are more readily available. His slashing ability could translate exceptionally well, particularly if opposing defenders are forced to respect his jumper.

Is the lottery a realistic possibility?

There is obviously plenty of basketball left to be played, and Stojakovic will need to demonstrate consistency as a shooter while continuing to develop as a defender and playmaker.

But in a relatively weak draft class, how many prospects will offer his combination of size, scoring ability, experience and potential to contribute immediately?

Bracketball 2026-27 Top 100 CBB Players



#36: Andrej Stojakovic (Illinois, F | Sr.)



Stojakovic could have very well kept his name in the draft and been selected by a lucky NBA team but chose to make his way back to Illinois — and can you blame him? The Illini have unfinished… pic.twitter.com/1WK7yMoroi — bracketball (@bracketballio) September 27, 2026

ESPN ranked Stojakovic as the No. 59 prospect in its initial November big board. That ranking could look awfully outdated by March.

If Stojakovic continues playing at anything resembling his current level and proves his improved perimeter shooting is sustainable, a selection toward the back end of the lottery doesn't seem all that far-fetched.

And at this rate, Peja might not be the only member of the Stojakovic family with lottery-pick bragging rights for much longer.