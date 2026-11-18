After Illinois’ 99-78 thumping of Duke in Durham , there were some obvious individual stars. Andrej Stojajovic, for one, broke our grading scale. At the same time, though, there were a few Illini who left quite a bit to be desired on Tuesday night. The full report card is below (at least 10 minutes played to be eligible for a grade):

Grading Illinois basketball players after win over Duke

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) receives a hug from head coach Brad Underwood during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrej Stojakovic: A++

What more can anybody have asked of Andrej Stojakovic on Tuesday night in Durham? He shot 12-for-18 inside the arc against one of the stingiest interior defenses in the country. He canned two of his three triples.

Andrej Stojaković had his way with No. 5 Duke on the road 😮‍💨🔥



46 PTS | 14-21 FG | 2-3 3PT | 6 REB |34 MIN



His 46 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nJ5xkVIoyw — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

He went 16-for-20 from the free-throw line. He broke the Cameron Indoor scoring record for a visitor. And, with his usage rate, his two turnovers were mighty impressive, as well. Defensively, Stojakovic was sound, and he rebounded hard (six boards). It was one of the best individual performances college basketball will see this year.

Quentin Coleman: A+

We aren’t interested in Quentin Coleman’s 27 points. That has quickly become the expectation with the uber-talented freshman. But what about the intangibles? Coleman climbed into the trees and, at 6-foot-4, came out with a rebound in the midst of Duke’s towering frontcourt.

Freshman Quentin Coleman SHOWED OUT in Cameron indoor:



27 PTS | 6-14FG | 8 REB | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/d2f7TDNyB4 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

The Blue Devils got a rebound down low on another play, and what did Coleman do? He snuck behind and simply ripped it out of their hands. Now, reaching 90-plus feet away from the hoop is never advised, but that’s just Coleman. He makes plays no one else would ever try. His rebounding (finished with eight) and defensive activity – did he have 10-plus deflections? – was off the charts.

Tomislav Ivisic: B

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) dribbles the ball in front of Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s tough to grade Tomislav Ivisic in his limited action. Due to foul trouble, he played just 14 minutes. So, a few things: 1). It’s on Ivisic to not foul once he’s in foul trouble. Why is he endlessly reaching and over-the-top handsy with three fouls? 2). He was strong in his minutes, mostly due to his physicality.

Ivisic set a precedent in the paint. He only scored two points and snagged one board (did have a block, too). But he took it to Duke big Patrick Ngongba II. It was Ivisic’s job to keep Ngongba off the offensive glass, and he did just that as Ngongba finished with only one offensive rebound.

Ethan Brown: B-

It was an encouraging sight to see Ethan Brown confidently unload in Cameron Indoor. He was hardly hitting, as he shot just 1-for-6 from deep. But he never once hesitated. He took good shots, and Illinois will happily live with the results.



Defensively, though, he wasn’t great. Brown doesn’t have the physical attributes to flourish on that end in high-level matchups, but his intelligence should carry him pretty far. It didn’t on Tuesday night. But he did impact the boards as usual (six rebounds).

Stefan Vaaks: C+

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Stefan Vaaks (7) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Sebastian Wilkins (5) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get this: 6-foot-7 Stefan Vaaks just snagged a career-high eight rebounds at Duke. On one hand, why did it take a 6-foot-7 hooper until his sophomore year to grab eight rebounds? On the other, it shows tremendous growth. Vaaks is doing the little things (he defended fairly well, too).

Then again, the big things matter, too. And Vaaks, who went 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-6 from deep, didn’t do any of the big things. We’re all for a sharpshooter getting them up. But Vaaks’ inability to cash out wide-open threes has been concerning. And his only solution seems to be taking more contested ones.

Zavier Zens: A

Aside from his shooting, Zavier Zens may have been perfect in his 31 minutes. He was walling up 7-foot-2 Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (Zens is 6-foot-7). He was stripping Duke players in the paint. He was feasting on the glass (eight rebounds).

Zens is a quiet player. He doesn’t do anything that takes your breath away. But he is very much there. His impact is felt. And if his jumper starts falling – 1-for-5 from the field on Tuesday – he’ll be that super glue-guy the Illini need in Jake Davis’ absence.

Zvonimir Ivisic: B+

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and Duke Blue Devils forward Drew Scharnowski (8) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OK, Zvonimir Ivisic has to hit something. We’re talking the rim, at the very least. He is clearly in some kind of never-before-seen shooting slump. The only answer: keep shooting – which he didn’t exactly do on Tuesday. He did attempt four triples, but Duke wasn’t even guarding him, and he clearly felt obligated to pull and not at all excited about it.

But wipe out his long-distance shooting and Big Z was superb. He had three blocks and affected essentially everything that went up in his paint. He hit bodies and boxed out well (even if he didn’t grab the rebound himself). And he was a play-finisher on offense, finding ways to get points (had nine) despite his jumper not falling.