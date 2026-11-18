Illinois waltzed into Cameron Indoor Stadium down an All-American (along with another starter) and left with a 21-point victory over No. 5 Duke on Tuesday. Entering this one, conventional wisdom said the Illini would need to go off from deep to pull the upset.

Instead, they shot a miserable 6-for-32 (18.8 percent) from beyond the arc – and then not only beat but absolutely throttled the Blue Devils. How? It’s pretty simple: Andrej Stojakovic.

Andrej Stojakovic wills Illinois past Duke with historic 46-point masterpiece

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) dribbles up court as Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s take it from the top: The Illini carried a 10-point lead into halftime, thanks to 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting from Stojakovic. Still, it didn’t look sustainable. Stojakovic can clearly get a bucket on anyone. But this was Duke, and an entire half had yet to be played.

Here went the thought process at the break: Illinois is on the road in one of the most intimidating environments in college basketball facing arguably the best defense in the nation. One-on-one basketball isn’t a winning recipe, right? Wrong. That is, if Stojakovic is on your team. Because he followed up that 20-point first half with 26 more in the final 20 minutes.

Stojakovic was relentless. He attacked, attacked and attacked some more. Dame Sarr is widely viewed as the best perimeter defender in college basketball. Stojakovic played him off the floor (Sarr played just 19 minutes). Patrick Ngongba II is one of the premier rim protectors in the nation. Stojakovic went into his paint and finished over him time and again.

He was spinning like a top all night, getting bucket after bucket off his go-to move. He used his frame and physicality to bounce Sarr – or any other defender Duke threw at him – on every downhill drive. Then, Stojakovic finished over, through and around defenders. He showed a high finish off the glass. He had an inside-hand layup.

Andrej Stojaković had his way with No. 5 Duke on the road 😮‍💨🔥



46 PTS | 14-21 FG | 2-3 3PT | 6 REB |34 MIN



His 46 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nJ5xkVIoyw — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

Stojakovic knocked down absurdly tough midrange jumpers. He Euro-stepped around defenders in transition. He sought out bodies on every drive (and wound up taking 20 free throws). He decelerated in the lane and converted on difficult, off-balance floaters.

He finished with his left. Stojakovic stared down Sarr and cashed a three in his face (went 2-for-3 from long range on the night). He feasted on the offensive boards. From a scoring perspective, there wasn’t anything he didn’t do. That’s why he was unstoppable. With his three-level scoring ability, there was no answer for him – and there hasn’t been all season.

Stojakovic is now averaging 27.0 points through five games. That number will inevitably drop throughout the season. But the actual figure itself doesn’t matter much. On Tuesday night in Durham, Stojakovic brutalized the best one-on-one wing defender in the game and perhaps the best team defense in the nation.

If he can do that to Duke, Stojakovic can do that to any team in the country. After that performance, there is no debate: Stojakovic is the best scorer in college basketball – and it isn’t particularly close.