Where Does Illinois' Brad Underwood Land in On3's Top Big Ten Coaches?
Illinois basketball added a mark of national recognition this week, as coach Brad Underwood was ranked No. 4 in On3’s list of the top 10 Big Ten basketball coaches entering the 2025–26 season. The ranking underscores the success Underwood has had throughout his entire career, from JUCO to Stephen F. Austin, all the way to present day in Champaign.
Now entering his eighth season at Illinois, Underwood has reestablished the Illini as a regular contender in both the Big Ten and on the national stage. Under his guidance, Illinois has made five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2024, and has consistently finished near the top of the league standings. His no-nonsense approach and ability to adapt to roster turnover have become staples of the program’s identity.
Underwood was ranked behind Matt Painter (Purdue), Tom Izzo (Michigan State) and Dusty May (Michigan) – a trio of coaches who have each led teams to the Final Four, a milestone Underwood has yet to reach. Still, the ranking is a testament to the consistency he has brought to Illinois and his knack for building competitive rosters year after year.
Although Underwood may not have reached the mountaintop of college basketball yet, his ability to retool on the fly has kept the Illini near the top of the Big Ten. He has shown a rare talent for both developing players and maximizing their unique skill sets. Whether it was unlocking Marcus Domask’s crafty post-up game as a “Booty Ball” specialist or tapping into Tomislav Ivisic’s surprising playmaking ability, Underwood gets the most out of his roster. His success in blending new pieces into a cohesive, winning unit – especially in the ever-shifting transfer portal era – is a skill few coaches have mastered.
In 2025, Underwood will be tasked with integrating a new-look roster featuring former five-star Andrej Stojakovic, point guard Mihailo Petrovic and Arkansas transfer Zvonimir Ivisic. But as On3’s ranking shows, few coaches are better equipped to bring together new pieces and keep a program competitive at the highest level.
As the Illini look to build off of last season’s Round of 32 appearance, Underwood remains the driving force behind Illinois’ resurgence. With elite talent, strong culture and a top‑five coach in the Big Ten, Illinois is again poised to make noise on the national stage.