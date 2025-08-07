Illini now

Landon Davis Boosts Illinois’ 2026 Recruiting Class Into Top 10: What It Means

With their two commits so far, the Illini have (for now) leapt into elite status with a top-10 2026 recruiting class

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 23, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood during the first half against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood during the first half against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Questions are swirling around Champaign: Is Illinois struggling to recruit high-level talent? Are Brad Underwood and his staff capable of recruiting only international top-level talent now? What does the future of Illini basketball look like?

Over the past 10 days, Illinois has landed two class of 2026 prospects – solid players but neither of whom were considered home runs for a top Big Ten program with national championship aspirations. First it was combo guard Ethan Brown, a 6-foot-4 sniper from Missouri, and then it was Landon Davis, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward from Iowa.

At the same time, Brown and Davis are both quality prospects who fit Illinois' scheme – and neither would be remotely the first recruit to land in Champaign and subsequently outplay their recruiting ranking. Although Illinois on SI has done its best to dispel any rumors of mediocrity in Illini recruiting, don't take it from us. Here’s an outside anecdote based purely on the numbers that support the efforts of Underwood and his staff on the recruiting trail:

According to 247Sports, the Illini have the sixth-best 2026 recruiting class in the country. Ohio State is the only team in the Big Ten with a 2026 recruiting class rated higher than that of Illinois.

And sure, the sheer volume of commits (most programs don’t have even one) has boosted the Illini into elite territory for now, but they still sit ahead of Power Five programs with multiple commits such as Minnesota (No. 7), Marquette (No. 22), DePaul (No. 23) and Wisconsin (No. 24).

Illini 2026 recruiting trending up

Landon Davi
Waukee Northwest's Landon Davis (30) looks to pass to a teammate during the Class 4A semifinal against Cedar Falls on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are other factors at play here as well. Not a single college basketball program has earned the commitment of more than one top-100 recruit. So although fans may be worried about the lack of star power in Illinois’ own 2026 class, it's not as if the Illini are behind in the talent arms race.

In time, however – especially if no top-rated recruits are added in the coming weeks and months – Illinois' ranking can be expected to slowly slip. But even that may be a moot point. Underwood, who tends to favor experience found across international waters and in the transfer portal, may not bother dipping into the 2026 high school talent pool again anyway.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Basketball's Best of the Century: No. 8 Luther Head

Key Illinois Target and Top-10 2026 Recruit Schedules Visit With Big Ten Foe

Kylan Boswell Raves About Illinois Freshman Keaton Wagler: 'He's Cold'

Did Andy Katz Undervalue Illinois Basketball in His Big Ten Preseason Rankings?

Where Does Illinois' Brad Underwood Land in On3's Top Big Ten Coaches?

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball