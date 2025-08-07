Landon Davis Boosts Illinois’ 2026 Recruiting Class Into Top 10: What It Means
Questions are swirling around Champaign: Is Illinois struggling to recruit high-level talent? Are Brad Underwood and his staff capable of recruiting only international top-level talent now? What does the future of Illini basketball look like?
Over the past 10 days, Illinois has landed two class of 2026 prospects – solid players but neither of whom were considered home runs for a top Big Ten program with national championship aspirations. First it was combo guard Ethan Brown, a 6-foot-4 sniper from Missouri, and then it was Landon Davis, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward from Iowa.
At the same time, Brown and Davis are both quality prospects who fit Illinois' scheme – and neither would be remotely the first recruit to land in Champaign and subsequently outplay their recruiting ranking. Although Illinois on SI has done its best to dispel any rumors of mediocrity in Illini recruiting, don't take it from us. Here’s an outside anecdote based purely on the numbers that support the efforts of Underwood and his staff on the recruiting trail:
According to 247Sports, the Illini have the sixth-best 2026 recruiting class in the country. Ohio State is the only team in the Big Ten with a 2026 recruiting class rated higher than that of Illinois.
And sure, the sheer volume of commits (most programs don’t have even one) has boosted the Illini into elite territory for now, but they still sit ahead of Power Five programs with multiple commits such as Minnesota (No. 7), Marquette (No. 22), DePaul (No. 23) and Wisconsin (No. 24).
Illini 2026 recruiting trending up
There are other factors at play here as well. Not a single college basketball program has earned the commitment of more than one top-100 recruit. So although fans may be worried about the lack of star power in Illinois’ own 2026 class, it's not as if the Illini are behind in the talent arms race.
In time, however – especially if no top-rated recruits are added in the coming weeks and months – Illinois' ranking can be expected to slowly slip. But even that may be a moot point. Underwood, who tends to favor experience found across international waters and in the transfer portal, may not bother dipping into the 2026 high school talent pool again anyway.