Illinois basketball (6-1) overcame an ugly defensive first half before absolutely dismantling Winthrop in the second, cruising to a 133-83 victory at the State Farm Center in Champaign to secure another win.

The Illini entered the game as heavy favorites against a winless Winthrop squad, but the Eagles apparently didn't get the memo.

A win and the new @bigten scoring record pic.twitter.com/IWf0oLBlHB — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 24, 2026

Winthrop came out firing, exploiting Illinois' defensive breakdowns and keeping the game surprisingly competitive. The Eagles poured in 53 first-half points, an absolutely unacceptable number against a mid-major opponent that entered the night 0-6.



Luckily, Illinois was having no trouble putting the ball in the basket on its own end.

The Illini scored 62 points in the opening half, taking a nine-point advantage into the locker room despite playing defense that could generously be described as optional.

Whatever Illini coach Brad Underwood told his team at halftime clearly worked.

Illinois came out of the break looking like an entirely different team on defense. The Illini tightened up their rotations, increased their intensity and finally started making life difficult for the Eagles.

The result was complete domination.

Illinois outscored Winthrop 71-30 in the second half, turning what had been a competitive contest into a 50-point massacre. The Illini finished with 11 steals and seven blocks while forcing 17 turnovers.

Freshman sensation Quentin Coleman continued his ridiculous start to the season, pouring in 35 points and adding seven rebounds and six assists. At this point, somebody might want to check his birth certificate, because there is simply no way a freshman should be this good this early in his college career.

The Illini shot 57.6 percent from the field, knocked down 14 three-pointers and absolutely bullied Winthrop on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 51-24.

The first-half defense was certainly concerning, especially for a team with national championship aspirations. Allowing 53 points in 20 minutes against Winthrop isn't exactly something that Underwood is going to be happy about.

But the second half demonstrated just how devastating Illinois can be when its defense matches its offensive firepower.

This Illini team has so much talent and can win games even while sleepwalking. The hope is they can become more consistent as Big Ten play approaches, but for now Illinois Nation can relax and enjoy another dominant victory.

Rough first half

This first half effort is complete garbage from Illinois Basketball. #Illini — Team Vulture (@TeamVulture) November 24, 2026

The Ivisic brothers are 2 of the softest 7 footers I have ever seen in my life! WTH?!?!?! Grab the damn ball!! #illini — Stockman (@ILLstock) November 24, 2026

Defense in theory

I’m not worried about the outcome but it would be nice to see the #Illini play some defense — Kevin Jameson (@Bigo311) November 24, 2026

Illinois giving up this many points to Winthrop in the first half isn't acceptable. Despite the absurd pace. — Sam Olbur (@SamOlbur) November 24, 2026

This #Illini defense can be so damn bad. It’s worrying for sure. pic.twitter.com/GbeEcJYkkX — Wyatt McGeary (@Wyatt_McG) November 24, 2026

What a disgusting defensive effort tonight. Absolutely atrocious. #Illini 🤮 — Brandon Bender (@brandonmbender) November 24, 2026

62-53 Illini at the half. We’re watching an NBA game at this point. #illini — Chillinois Podcast (@ChillinoisPod) November 24, 2026

Idk if I have ever seen a team look less interested on the defensive end



Feels like they know they can score and don’t need to play defense #Illini — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) November 24, 2026

Second-half domination

#Illini starting to run away with it now. — Brandon Bender (@brandonmbender) November 24, 2026

Alright that's a little better #Illini — Brad's Morningwood (@deejsmith724) November 24, 2026

Illinois just broke the Big Ten record for most points in a single game. The Illini erupt for 133 points in a romp over Winthrop. 71 (!) in the second half.



A ho-hum, 35-point, seven-rebound, six-dime night for Quentin Coleman. Special freshman. — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) November 24, 2026

First-team All-American?

ANDREJ STOJAKOVIC RISE UP YOUNG FELLA #illini pic.twitter.com/isLmw6TKeA — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) November 24, 2026

SLAM IT DOWN ANDREJ!!! #Illini — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 24, 2026

This team is loaded

This #Illini team is so stacked, gotta love it. Enjoy it while we can. Haven't seen a team this deep at IL in a long time. 😍 — Steve (@__SkySurfer__) November 24, 2026

We are da best team in the country. #illini — Cousin Mort (@CousinMort) November 24, 2026

#illini crack 100 again with 10 minutes left, their offense is absurd. And this is without Mirk — Ryan L (@ryannealg) November 24, 2026

This offense has 4-5 guys that can easily go for 20+ points and that’s not including the preseason all-american #Illini — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) November 24, 2026

So far this year Illinois scored the most points in a game in Big 10 history and Andrej Stojakovic dropped the most points ever at Duke



They’ve done this without David Mirkovic



This could very well be Illinois year — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) November 24, 2026

Hats off to Illinois. Great team that Brad Underwood has put together. Think this team is the team to beat come March. — Sidelines - Winthrop (@SSN_Winthrop) November 24, 2026

133! Illinois AND Big10 record for scoring. This team can score. Wow. #illini — Ron Repking (@repking) November 24, 2026

Illinois an undeniable rolling boulder.



Played subpar in the first half then -- in a blink -- they exploded in the second, set a new school/Big Ten record for points in a game (133) and improbably covered the 42.5.



This is one of the greatest teams I've ever seen. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) November 24, 2026

Illinois is so much fun to watch — Connor Pils (@TheConnorPils) November 24, 2026

Freshman sensation

I’m running out of words to describe these #Illini freshmen. Simply INCREDIBLE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/f3W2CffYRJ — Illini Muse (@IlliniMuse) November 24, 2026

Quentin Coleman is taking down Winthrop by himself in the 2nd half #illini pic.twitter.com/1dXPFmsxlr — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) November 24, 2026

This team can score

Illinois’ last 2 games:



- 1.68 points per possession in 114-52 win over EIU.

- 1.63 PPP in tonight’s 133-83 win over Winthrop.



The Illini are the only team over the last 20 seasons to post 1.6 PPP twice in a season and they did it in consecutive games after their win at Duke. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) November 24, 2026

Illinois has an absolutely insane offense.. sheesh pic.twitter.com/eiSjoZHajI — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) November 24, 2026

THE #ILLINI HAVE SCORED THE MOST POINTS IN A SINGLE GAME IN PROGRAM AND #B1G HISTORY pic.twitter.com/OLXRzKVu4b — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) November 24, 2026

AND THERE’S THE BIG TEN RECORD!!!

130 points!!! #Illini — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 24, 2026

The #Illini have broken the All-Time Big Ten scoring record. — The Drive on ESPN 93.5 (@TheDrive935) November 24, 2026

They've come a long way

Tell 'em, Jon

Illinois Basketball.



Here Comes The Paign. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 24, 2026