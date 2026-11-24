Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Demolition of Winthrop
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Illinois basketball (6-1) overcame an ugly defensive first half before absolutely dismantling Winthrop in the second, cruising to a 133-83 victory at the State Farm Center in Champaign to secure another win.
The Illini entered the game as heavy favorites against a winless Winthrop squad, but the Eagles apparently didn't get the memo.
Winthrop came out firing, exploiting Illinois' defensive breakdowns and keeping the game surprisingly competitive. The Eagles poured in 53 first-half points, an absolutely unacceptable number against a mid-major opponent that entered the night 0-6.
Luckily, Illinois was having no trouble putting the ball in the basket on its own end.
The Illini scored 62 points in the opening half, taking a nine-point advantage into the locker room despite playing defense that could generously be described as optional.
Whatever Illini coach Brad Underwood told his team at halftime clearly worked.
Illinois came out of the break looking like an entirely different team on defense. The Illini tightened up their rotations, increased their intensity and finally started making life difficult for the Eagles.
The result was complete domination.
Illinois outscored Winthrop 71-30 in the second half, turning what had been a competitive contest into a 50-point massacre. The Illini finished with 11 steals and seven blocks while forcing 17 turnovers.
Freshman sensation Quentin Coleman continued his ridiculous start to the season, pouring in 35 points and adding seven rebounds and six assists. At this point, somebody might want to check his birth certificate, because there is simply no way a freshman should be this good this early in his college career.
The Illini shot 57.6 percent from the field, knocked down 14 three-pointers and absolutely bullied Winthrop on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 51-24.
The first-half defense was certainly concerning, especially for a team with national championship aspirations. Allowing 53 points in 20 minutes against Winthrop isn't exactly something that Underwood is going to be happy about.
But the second half demonstrated just how devastating Illinois can be when its defense matches its offensive firepower.
This Illini team has so much talent and can win games even while sleepwalking. The hope is they can become more consistent as Big Ten play approaches, but for now Illinois Nation can relax and enjoy another dominant victory.
Rough first half
Defense in theory
Second-half domination
First-team All-American?
This team is loaded
Freshman sensation
This team can score
They've come a long way
Tell 'em, Jon
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.