Illinois basketball (4-1) now has the best win of this college basketball season – a 21-point drubbing of Duke in Durham, North Carolina – and it came without preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic. Now, after three games in eight days – including two top-25 matchups on the road – the Illini return home for a three-game home stand to close out November.

It starts with Eastern Illinois on Friday (8 p.m. CT, BTN). Here are a few quotes to know from Underwood about EIU, along with the Duke game:

Brad Underwood details Illinois’ win over Duke

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood requests a video review during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Did a lot of things well in our last one,” Underwood said on Thursday, reflecting on the Duke win. “I was pleased with the way we handled the atmosphere being on the road, in comparison to learning from the last time when we were in Lubbock [against Texas Tech]. I thought we were dialed in [on the] scouting report. I thought we were much more physical. I thought we did some really positive things offensively.

“Obviously, Andrej [Stojakovic] and Quentin [Coleman] get a lot of the attention because of what they did offensively. But it was taking what the offense allowed them to take. We put them in some positions to be successful, but I didn't think anything was forced. … Eighteen offensive rebounds. It’s amazing how all of that plays together when you find success, and we did that against a team that’s quite big and quite athletic. So I thought we were very, very dialed in.”

Yes, of course, Stojakovic and Coleman both had quite the night on Tuesday. But as a team, it was the Illini’s offensive rebounding ability that changed everything. If the numbers were flipped on the glass – as we had expected entering the game – the scoreboard would have been flipped. That’s the difference physicality and intensity makes.

Brad Underwood analyzes Eastern Illinois

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before tip-off of a game with the Sam Houston Bearkats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Eastern [Illinois] comes in and [has] one of the best offensive coaches,” Underwood said. “Marty [Simmons] does an incredible job. This is probably the best – in my opinion – the best Eastern team we’ve seen offensively. They can score a lot of ways. They’re fitting in with ... what we've kind of seen so far is a lot of cutting, a lot of slips, a lot of at-the-rim offense.

“They’ve got legit size, a legit seven-footer [in Tanner Vogel]. With the schedule they’ve played – they’ve played a high-major schedule, for the most part – he’s one of the leading offensive rebounders in the country. He does a tremendous job of wedging. He can shoot a three. He’s a good player. And we’ve got to be all about our processes. We’ve got to be diligent in what we do.”

All due respect to the Panthers, who are winless against Division I teams, but the Illini won't need to walk on eggshells Friday. Obviously, Underwood wants his team playing every game with the same level of vigor and attention to detail. The preparation shouldn’t change on a game-to-game basis. But Illinois could sleepwalk through this one and grab the 'W.'

Illinois continues to battle illness

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players react during a timeout in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’ve got a lot of flu going around,” Underwood said. “We were without a lot of guys today. Got a lot of guys sick. Quentin Coleman, Lincoln [Williams], Zvonimir [Ivisic] were nowhere in the building today. We’ve got multiple guys that are kind of on the tail end of some of this stuff. So we’ll see what the availability looks like tomorrow night.”

Ideally, everyone will be healthy. But if not, it just means more in-game reps for some of the Illini's deeper reserves – which is also a plus. (Side note: Why does it feel like Illinois is fighting a bug at some point during every season?)

Brad Underwood’s take on why Andrej Stojakovic went off at Duke

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) receives a hug from head coach Brad Underwood during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think it was the fact that he wasn’t worried about scoring,” Underwood said. “The game is funny. When you worry about something, it never happens. When you just go play. ... My favorite play was him taking the ball on an offensive rebound out of Dame Sarr’s hands and then the and-one.

“And there he is chucking a cutter, blocking out and hitting guys. And then, all of a sudden, the game just finds you and nothing was forced. His decision-making was very good. His at-the-rim stuff – I think he had two that we really questioned, 'OK, you got to kick those out.'

“And that’s a number that’s way down for him. We all know he can score. But it was just the effortless way with which he did it, and with which it flowed into the game. It was pretty seamless.”

Great point from Underwood. Stojakovic’s explosions are usually really loud, because his form of scoring – all-out aggression in the direction of the rim – can sometimes be a bit chaotic. On Tuesday, though, it was just extraordinary.

He didn’t force much at all. And on the few occasions he did, it seemed understandable given the circumstances. More importantly, on the season as a whole, Stojakovic has been much better about spraying it to open teammates when he collapses the defense.

Brad Underwood on how Zvonimir Ivisic is at his best

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and Duke Blue Devils forward Drew Scharnowski (8) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“One of the best in the game cutting and attacking the rim, because he draws so much gravity,” Underwood said of Zvonimir Ivisic, who has continued to struggle from beyond the arc. “And he’s a great, great teammate when he does that.

“He’s been very reliant upon his three-point shooting for a lot of his basketball life. That’s probably the least important thing, in my opinion. The most important thing is what he provides defensively and his ability to get to the rim and catch lobs. And he draws so much attention. But he was terrific. He impacted the game and he did it when [Tomislav Ivisic was] in foul trouble. Both he and Jason [Jaskstys] were fighting.”

OK, yes, agreed: Big Z is at his best on offense when operating inside the arc. At the same time, it would be nice to see him hit a few threes just to keep defenses honest. His pre-Illini track record – he shot around 37 percent from deep before he arrived in Champaign – isn’t doing much to stress defenses in the here and now.

If Ivisic can just hit a couple of jumpers so that defenses have to play him tighter off the ball, it would be a game-changer for spacing. Even then, though, he should spend the vast majority of his time on offense around the rim, as he is one of the best play finishers in college basketball.