One of the few not-so-welcome sights of Illinois’ young 2026-27 campaign: Stefan Vaaks , the Illini’s prized transfer find this offseason, has struggled immensely. That is, in terms of shooting the ball. He is 4-for-22 in Illinois’ two high-major matchups (road games at Texas Tech and Duke).

Through five total games, Vaaks is shooting just 25.8 percent from three. And his playmaking hasn’t been much better as he’s averaging nearly as many turnovers (1.8) as assists (2.0). But his coach, Brad Underwood, isn’t worried in the slightest. Here’s why:

Stefan Vaaks is bringing value to Illinois basketball outside of his scoring

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Stefan Vaaks (7) drives the ball against Sam Houston Bearkats guard Jacobe Coleman (2) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s the beauty of the game of basketball,” began Underwood on Vaaks. “And I’m pleased with what he’s doing. I don’t want him to be flustered, because he’s always been a scorer. And I think there’s growth. And that he’s eight rebounds – three offensive. His time is coming. And everybody’s got to go through it.

“Kasparas [Jakucionis] went through it. Andrej [Stojakovic] went through it last year. Almost every transfer goes through some level of, okay, this is pretty hard. And it’s not easy. And he’s an elite shooter. The ball will find the bottom of the net. Remember, the first couple shots Alfonso Plummer took here hit the side of the backboard.

“Just become more comfortable. But, in the meantime, what he’s doing defensively. Saved a play on a pick-and-roll by hitting [Duke big man Patrick] Ngongba on a roll. That was a play two weeks ago that he doesn’t make. And then his rebounding was tremendous.

“And no one’s got more confidence in him shooting the basketball than me. And no one wants him to shoot the basketball more than me. And I just don’t want his self-being or anybody’s self-being to be, oh, he’s got to score 20 every night to be of value. His identity is being a really, really good player is what I’m concerned with.”

Entering the year, that was the exact worry : that Vaaks wouldn’t be of any value on the floor if he wasn’t scoring. And he hasn’t scored. Yet, as Underwood said in other words, he has made his mark.

Vaaks, who was a cone on defense a year ago at Providence, is defending. He’s walling up against bigger defenders. He’s moving his feet against guards. He has been just fine in one-on-one situations. And his off-ball defense hasn’t been far behind.

Interrupter.



Vaaks breaks up UIC's pass and gets the bucket on the other side.



Watch on B1G+ pic.twitter.com/WuFJFy9dR0 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 29, 2026

At least for now, it still may be a tad overambitious to say Vaaks is a plus defender. But he’s getting there – and quickly. On the glass, though, he may have already gotten there. His eight boards at Duke (in just 18 minutes, mind you) were a career high.

Take this: Vaaks has nearly doubled his rebounding output from last year (2.5 to 4.6). And that’s with his minutes dropping from 31.5 to 20.8. That is massive growth.

Vaaks, despite his paltry shooting percentage at this moment, is one of the best shooters in the country. And his confidence – went 0-for-6 from deep in those 18 minutes at Duke – clearly has not wavered. So he’s going to hit at some point.

It might be Friday night vs. Eastern Illinois. It might not be until Big Ten play is fully in swing after the New Year. Ideally, it’s sooner rather than later. But if he’s bringing this level of defense and rebounding, it isn’t a deal-breaker.

And that’s the key difference (from the expectations entering the season). Vaaks can demand minutes even if his jumper isn’t falling. That gives the Illini the depth they need with this up-tempo system. And, just as importantly, it gives them a tremendously well-rounded two-way star once his shot does come around.