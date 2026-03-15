Social Media Reacts to Illinois Landing a No. 3 Seed in the NCAA Tournament
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The results are in: Illinois is in the 2026 NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed in the South Region, and will open against Penn. On paper, that's a strong position, but it's also fair to say the Illini left something on the table.
After spending much of the late season in the No. 2 seed conversation, Illinois slipped after another close loss to Wisconsin, falling 91-88 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. That stumble, combined with a shaky finish to the regular season, is a big reason the Illini are headed into March as a 3 seed instead of earning the cleaner path and more favorable placement that seemed within reach not long ago.
That part matters because Illinois appeared to have a real shot of landing closer to home, and instead now has to make its way through a different pod. That is frustrating, especially because this feels self-inflicted. The Illini had opportunities late in the season to lock down a better line and simply didn't close the deal. For a team with Illinois’ talent ceiling, that's the kind of missed opportunity that is hard to ignore.
Still, this is not a bad draw. Far from it. Penn earned the automatic bid by beating Yale in overtime in the Ivy League title game, but Illinois should feel good about that matchup if it plays to its standard. The Quakers are dangerous enough to punish a sloppy performance, yet this is still the kind of first-round game a team worthy of its hefty expectations should control.
The second-round setup is also manageable. North Carolina and VCU will meet in the 6-11 game, and although both programs have enough pedigree and toughness to be a threat, neither is a nightmare draw. VCU is coming off another Atlantic 10 tournament title, while North Carolina enters the field without star freshman Caleb Wilson after he broke a bone in his hand in February. That does not make the Tar Heels harmless, but it absolutely changes their ceiling. If Illinois advances, it will have a very real chance to impose itself and move on.
So yes, Illinois probably cost itself a better seed and a friendlier geographic path. That much is true. But the bigger picture is this: The Illini still got a draw they can work with. A No. 2 seed was there for the taking, so there is no reason to pretend this was a perfect outcome. Still, there is also no reason to panic. If Illinois resets, defends and handles late-game moments better than it did down the stretch, this bracket sets up as a real opportunity to make the second weekend. Social media certainly saw it that way, and reactions came quickly after the bracket was announced.
Time to dance
Not a terrible draw
Sweet 16 or bust?
We meet again
Officially a six game season
All focus on Penn
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Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.