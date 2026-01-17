Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Sluggish Win Over Minnesota

Illinois (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) didn’t make it easy on itself, but a strong second half pushed the Illini past Minnesota for a 77-67 win Saturday in Champaign, in the final game before students return to campus. It wasn’t the cleanest performance, yet it was another reminder that this Illini group can win games in multiple ways – even when the shots aren’t falling early.

Pulled on the rope together. pic.twitter.com/Yb7VOJvMAv — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 17, 2026

The first half was a grind for the Illinois offense, and Minnesota deserves credit for that. The Gophers played an active zone for much of the game, a smart decision that disrupted the Illini’s rhythm and forced them to play more patiently than they would have liked. Open looks were there at times, but the timing was off, and the ball didn’t move with the necessary flow.

Minnesota took advantage, controlling stretches of the half and briefly building a lead late. Illinois easily could have gone into the locker room frustrated and trailing, but the bench provided a lifeline. Zvonimir Ivisic scored on a couple of key possessions, and Mihailo Petrovic added big buckets to close the gap. Those plays tied the game at halftime and kept Illinois from slipping into a deeper hole.

The second half looked far more like the Illinois team that has climbed the Big Ten standings. As the Illini began to see a few shots fall, Minnesota’s zone became less effective. Keaton Wagler knocked down timely threes to stretch the defense, and David Mirkovic followed with long-range shots of his own. Once Illinois started converting from the perimeter, the floor opened up, forcing Minnesota out of its comfort zone.

Mirk makes the bunny despite the double team!



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/GbncWJvzOw — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 17, 2026

That’s when Tomislav Ivisic took control. With defenders spread out, Ivisic consistently found space inside, finishing efficiently and creating extra possessions on the glass. Illinois’ offense became more balanced, its pace more controlled and its defensive pressure steadily wore Minnesota down. What had been a tight, uncomfortable game slowly turned into an Illinois advantage that never truly felt threatened down the stretch.

In the end, the Illini pulled away for a 10-point win without ever needing to dominate from start to finish. In a quiet State Farm Center atmosphere, that’s a result Illinois will happily take. The Illini improved to 6-1 in Big Ten play, remain firmly in the regular-season title race and head into the heart of conference play with momentum. Think social media was quiet about it? Think again:

The accursed 11 a.m. tip

I don’t care if it’s the Big 10. I don’t care if Minnesota is better than their record. This game shouldn’t be close. These 11am Saturday tip times are just cursed😑 — Illini Nation (@IlliniNation_) January 17, 2026

Good morning.



Illini going for seven straight wins at 11 am.



We know how these 11 am tips go.



Maybe this team simply doesn’t care though.



ILL. — Cody Delmendo (@cody_illini) January 17, 2026

Minnesota's zone causes some havoc

I’ll be a Brad Underwood defender for life but his offenses have always struggled against zone



Minnesota exploiting that weakness so far today — Nathan DeHaan (@dehaan_nathan) January 17, 2026

Run a zone defense against Brad Underwood = profit — Kyle Miller (@kmill5) January 17, 2026

Petrovic delivers a spark

Mihailo Petrovic sighting. Ties it up for the Illini. pic.twitter.com/JP4Hv7bFgY — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) January 17, 2026

The scene at halftime if this were a just world pic.twitter.com/U7r4j2paBF — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) January 17, 2026

Mihailo Petrovic has really given Illinois a nice spark down the stretch of the first half. #Illini — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) January 17, 2026

Alright, more Mihailo Petrovic minutes, please — Carson Bounds (@CarsonBounds) January 17, 2026

Big Z delivers

Zvonimir Ivisic vs. Minnesota #NBADraft



— 18 PTS

— 9 REBS

— 2 STLS

— 1 AST

— 5/8 FG

— 2/5 3P

— 6/6 FT pic.twitter.com/oLM9yOQ5Ay — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) January 17, 2026

Illinois 6-0 run to take a 62-55 lead, 9:19 2H. Timeout Minnesota.



Big Z up to 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) January 17, 2026

Still can’t get over 7’2” Zvonimir Ivisic hitting silky 3s in transition. Dude has an unbelievably pure stroke for a big dude pic.twitter.com/smQRzrUcAc — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) January 17, 2026

I love Big Z so much — Illini Nation (@IlliniNation_) January 17, 2026

Big Z is such a high impact player.. he won’t get any credit for the steal but just his floor presence forces a turnover pic.twitter.com/xUCR9N9akw — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) January 17, 2026

Minnesota hangs around

CROCK IS COOKIN'! 👨‍🍳



Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is up to 1️⃣7️⃣ first-half points.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/YUVZfPku2S — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 17, 2026

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, being a volume three-point shooter, was not something I expected this season. He has begun to seriously find his groove offensively. — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 17, 2026

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, YOU are the daily random who goes for 30 against the Illini — Nuclear “Redd Alert” Altmeyer, MBA (@NukeAltmeyeIL) January 17, 2026

A pure scorer

Stojakovic hits 1000 career points with those free throws.



66-55 Illini — Brad Sturdy (@Sturdy32) January 17, 2026

Tomislav takes over late

TOMISLAV IVISIC — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) January 17, 2026

Your daily dose of Wagler love

I really enjoy watching Keaton Wagler play basketball #illini pic.twitter.com/9jEtyrVbZc — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) January 17, 2026

Keaton



Wagler



One is 18 years old pic.twitter.com/mDentRBjlt — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) January 17, 2026

Casual Keaton Wagler clutch shooting pic.twitter.com/eoIwigXHQz — Carson Bounds (@CarsonBounds) January 17, 2026

The winning streak rolls on

7 wins in a row for the Illini.



Move to 6-1 in the B1G & 15-3 overall.



Maryland comes to Champaign next. https://t.co/hJlF4CUJP4 — Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) January 17, 2026