Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois Basketball vs. Texas Tech?
As entertaining as it has been to watch the Illinois men's basketball team (2-0) Cirque du Soleil its way through the first two games of the season, flying high, launching – and connecting – from great distances and otherwise displaying tantalizing skill at a breakneck pace, it's time to see how good these Illini really are.
No. 14 Illinois will host No. 11 Texas Tech (2-0) on Tuesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, and although the Illini will be without the services of center Tomislav Ivisic, guard Brandon Lee and swingman Ty Rodgers – and may also be missing wing Andrej Stojakovic and guard Mihailo Petrovic – there's a very good chance they have the depth to hold serve at home against one of the strongest non-conference opponents on their schedule.
So who wins? We asked out crack Illinois on SI staff to sort it all out, and here's how we picked 'em:
Jason Langendorf
If this keeps up, the Illini will run out of bodies to run out on the floor to beat quality opponents like Texas Tech. But even with Tomislav Ivisic out, Illinois' size, rebounding and defense give it an edge – and combined with a shooting performance that just comes close to living up to the standard set in the first two games – the Illini have enough healthy contributors and mix-and-match pieces to outpace the JT Toppin, Christian Anderson and the Red Raiders.
Prediction: Illinois 89, Texas Tech 81
Steve Greenberg
Don’t tell me it doesn’t matter that Tomislav Ivisic is out. I don’t care how many pieces the Illini have; there isn’t another one like him – twin bro or not. Meanwhile, is any fan base in the country having more fun than Texas Tech? The football team is playoff-bound. The basketball team has a straight-up superstar in JT Toppin, a sky’s-the-limit guard in Christian Anderson and a volume marksman in Donovan Atwell, who comes in averaging six threes a game. The Illini are plenty talented themselves – obviously – but I’ve gotta go Guns Up.
Prediction: Texas Tech 92, Illinois 85
Jackson Langendorf
The buzz around Champaign is beginning to feel very real. Despite the injuries, this finally feels like the year Illinois breaks through from NCAA Tournament mainstay to national title contender. The first step is taking down a weapons-grade Texas Tech club. Offensively, Illinois shouldn't have any problems. But can the Illini slow down Toppin and Anderson on the other end? On Tuesday, we’ll find out if that Illinois defense truly is ahead of schedule and, subsequently, if title aspirations are more than a pipe dream. I'm saying the answer to that is a hard "yes."
Prediction: Illinois 86, Texas Tech 80
Pranav Hegde
This matchup has all the makings of a heavyweight fight between two teams with legitimate Final Four aspirations. Texas Tech brings physicality and experience, but Illinois’ depth, shooting and balance give it a slight edge – even with the lingering injuries. The Illini have shown they can win in multiple ways, and when they get rolling, few teams can match their firepower. Add in a raucous State Farm Center crowd, and Illinois should have just enough juice to come out on top in what promises to be an early-season classic.
Prediction: Illinois 82, Texas Tech 74
Jared Shlensky
Texas Tech may be ranked higher, but I like the Illini at home on Tuesday. Not only does Illinois have a ton of potential star talent, it has killer depth, too. Andrej Stojakovic looked good off the bench in his season debut, but I expect him to score a little bit more on Tuesday. This game should be close until the end, but expect Illinois’ depth to make the difference late in the second half.