What Is Stefan Vaaks' True Position? Why His Role Is Crucial for Illinois

Illinois has just one primary need this offseason: a Keaton Wagler replacement. Obviously, there isn’t another Wagler out there – consensus All-Americans don't exactly come a dime a dozen – but finding a player who could fill his scoring and playmaking void is a must for the Illini to build another Final Four-caliber squad in 2026-27.

On Sunday, the Illini landed Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks , who many believe is just the guy to step into Wagler’s oversized shoes. But with his arrival comes a question: Is Vaaks actually a lead guard, or is he better suited for a combo guard role?

Can Stefan Vaaks play point guard for Illinois?

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. (7) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Vaaks did lead Providence in assists (3.2 per game) in 2025-26, and his creation in ball-screen actions – which drives the Illini offense – leaps off the page. He can make essentially any pass in the pick-and-roll: pocket pass, lob, cross-court skip – you name it. He’s also a gifted decision-maker in drive-and-kick and dump-off situations.

A look at future Illini Stefan Vaaks: pic.twitter.com/OaE1RVuuuh — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) April 12, 2026

But although Vaaks also has a relatively deep ball-handling bag, he doesn’t exactly have the ball on a string. To date in his college hoops career, Vaaks hasn’t quite screamed lead-guard material because he doesn’t appear to be very comfortable consistently bringing the ball up.

And it’s not that he isn’t capable, but taking on primary playmaking duties and operating on the ball is exhausting. Also, how does a long-distance sniper like Vaaks get a plethora of clean looks if he is ball-dominant? His feathery jumper may translate off the dribble, but every shooter – including Vaaks – is at their best (and typically open more often) in catch-and-shoot scenarios.

On the flip side, though, does it matter who brings the ball up for Illinois? David Mirkovic can do it. Andrej Stojakovic is capable. Vaaks has that ability. If the trio share those duties, each expends less energy. And with the Illini's free-flowing scheme, who brings the ball up doesn’t influence the offensive action to a great extent.

At the same time, though, it creates a sense of rhythm and pattern to start action with the same player. By the back half of this past season, there was no hesitation or confusion after a rebound. The ball, almost without fail, found Wagler’s hands – and for good reason.

On that note, Wagler was a combo guard coming out of high school, yet he blossomed into a gifted point guard with the Illini. So can Illinois turn the same trick with Vaaks? Can he develop into a high-usage lead guard? It’s possible, of course. But it may not be worth it for the Illini to mortgage their offensive potential on Vaaks’ ability to flourish at the point.

The question Brad Underwood must ask himself: Is adding another guard – and one who can take over or even share those playmaking duties – a non-negotiable? Naturally, the Illini have no reason not to continue chasing John Blackwell . And the pairing of Blackwell and Vaaks would be a picture-perfect fit.

Vaaks for the lead!😤 pic.twitter.com/99P7ZExKRF — Providence MBB (@PCFriarsmbb) March 11, 2026

But if Illinois misses out on Blackwell, does it need to find another lead guard or combo guard to slot alongside Vaaks? The answer should be a hard yes. One could argue that incoming freshman Quentin Coleman could fill that role and take pressure off Vaaks, but an experienced, proven producer would undoubtedly be preferred.