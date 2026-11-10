Texas Tech's Jamichael Stillwell Is Now Eligible: Why It Matters for Illinois

Illinois enters its Tuesday night matchup with Texas Tech (Peacock/NBCSN, 7 p.m. CT) with a handful of clear edges – even on the road. But one of those advantages – rebounding – may not be as stark as it was expected to be .

Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland informed NBC Sports’ John Fanta that UCF transfer Jamichael Stillwell, who was just declared eligible a few days ago, will suit up vs. Illinois on Tuesday. Here’s why it’s so important:

The Texas Tech debut of Jamichael Stillwell comes on Tuesday night against #3 Illinois. A huge development for a Red Raiders team that's stacked with backcourt options but can use the UCF transfer's help on the interior. Grant McCasland announced the news on Fanta in 60: pic.twitter.com/EkbGDltteY — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) November 10, 2026

Why Texas Tech forward Jamichael Stillwell’s debut matters for Illinois

Texas Tech can score. It has a plethora of guards – including former Illini Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn – who can get buckets at a very high level. But the Red Raiders’ two primary concerns heading into this one are rebounding and defense.

Illinois, with its across-the-board size (shortest rotational player is 6-foot-4) and rebounding-crazed coach Brad Underwood, is, once again, one of the best teams in the country on the glass. The Illini’s current average rebounding margin is plus-36.5. Texas Tech’s is plus-5.5.

It was going to be a massacre on the boards. But Stillwell should change that. Although he stands at just 6-foot-8, Stillwell is one of the best rebounders in the country. He led the Horizon League in rebounding with 10.7 per game at UW-Milwaukee back in 2024-25. And get this: a whopping 4.0 of those boards were offensive.

Jan 6, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary (1) drives to the basket around UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025-26, he carried that rebounding success over to the high-major level, where he averaged 8.2 boards (3.4 offensive) at UCF. And, defensively, Stillwell can cause some problems, too. He’s quite mobile and strong as an ox (245 pounds), which allows him to check downhill wings and root out thinner – or just less physical – bigs.

Stillwell isn’t an otherworldly athlete. He has that sturdy frame. But his impact on the glass and defense comes down to sheer desire. His effort is flat-out incredible. He’ll be the tone-setter and energy-provider Texas Tech needs on the interior.

And, on offense, he can offer a spark, too. Stillwell is an excellent facilitator, with the vision to see the entire floor – especially from the midpost – and the pinpoint accuracy to hit shooters squarely in their pocket.

With his physicality, he can play some bully ball at the rack. But Stillwell doesn’t have much of a jumper or a left hand, leaving him fairly one-dimensional as a scorer (everything is at the rim with his right).

Nevertheless, his return makes this one interesting. Texas Tech, a gifted team with shooters all over the perimeter, had a chance against Illinois, regardless – especially since this one is Lubbock.

But with the Illini’s pace and ability to control the glass, it seemed unlikely the Red Raiders could knock off the visitors without a scorching-hot night from deep. Now, with Stillwell in the mix, Illinois should still win the boards – but it may not be as lopsided as expected.

And let’s not forget: Baylor brutalized the Illini on the offensive boards back in exhibition season (and Cincinnati had success, too). Stillwell may not just reduce the rebounding disparity. He could flip it on its head – and the entire game with it – if he owns the offensive boards.