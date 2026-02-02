Three Instant Observations From Illinois Basketball's 78-69 Win Over Nebraska

Eleven wins in a row hit different when No. 11 comes against the last team that beat you. No. 9 Illinois was able to revel in the feeling Sunday after taking down No. 5 Nebraska 78-69 in Lincoln, using a second-half surge and yet another bonkers performance from freshman Keaton Wagler to pull into a first-place tie with Michigan at the top of the Big Ten standings.

The Illini (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten) looked vulnerable in the first half, again falling prey to the sharp movement and shooting of the Cornhuskers (20-2, 9-2), who nipped them 83-80 in Champaign back in December. But with fewer defensive lapses and stronger closeouts in the second half, along with Wagler's 23 points after halftime (which including 10-for-12 shooting at the line), Illinois snuffed the last threats from Nebraska in the dying minutes.

Here are three more observations from Illinois' win over Washington:

1. The Illinois offense needs more layers

There's a difference between simple and simplistic. Trimming the fat, removing clutter and letting players read and react isn't a bad thing. But Illinois' offense seems to have no "break glass in case of emergency" contingencies and no ability to create good looks using anything other than player skill and pure size and athleticism. Prescribed actions? ATOs and out-of-bounds plays? Nothing to see here, friends.

Nebraska's defense is one of one, but future Illinois opponents can easily examine the Cornhuskers' defensive principles to find bits of what worked against the Illini in their loss in Champaign and in the first half Sunday to (mostly) close off the paint against them. Teams with more size and athleticism than the Huskers that can replicate some of their connectivity will force the Illini into some droughts that could be avoided (or mitigated) with a few basic basketball actions. The playbook doesn't have to be "War and Peace." A couple of tweets would do it.

2. That said ... the basic formula is hard to argue with

Give credit to Illini coach Brad Underwood for building a roster whose pieces not only fit exceptionally well within the system – but also alongside one another. In recent days, the offense has had the feel of a one-man show, but it could be argued that it was just Wagler's turn. Andrej Stojakovic , Kylan Boswell and David Mirkovic have had some brilliant stretches, and Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis have had their splashy moments.

The ball movement from @IlliniMBB >>



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/ASiOmFgKLq — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 1, 2026

When the Illini get off the ball quickly, cut on the weak side and look to get the ball into the middle, they are devastatingly effective. The all-shooters lineups and wall-to-wall playmaking ability makes for a spectacularly dynamic (if not bulletproof) offensive profile, with power forwards who can pass, guards who can get big and play through contact and everyone bombing from outside when it all falls into place.

3. Keaton Wagler has a (boring) secret weapon

We've spoken ad nauseam about Wagler's excellence, and he deserves every blotter of ink that subject has received. But there hasn't been a great deal of explanation about the hows and whys of it. One subtle and seemingly even dull piece of Wagler's game that hasn't received much attention has had an outsized effect on his productivity: his skill and creativity finishing off two feet.

Keaton Wagler adds two 🔥 @IlliniMBB



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/XIaoGAD3Hx — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 1, 2026

Wagler is long but not at all stout. He's slick on his feet – but not at all quick or explosive. What's left? Craftiness. Jump stops, pivots, step-throughs and hesitations are all in Wagler's bag, and by working off two feet, he's sturdier against contact than any 185-pounder deserves to be. When combined with his uncanny touch and shooting off the glass, Wagler is a more potent weapon in the paint than anyone could have expected.