3 Best Transfer Destinations for Illinois Basketball's Ty Rodgers

The Ty Rodgers -Illinois parting is the breakup no one ever wanted: tear-streaked, gut-wrenching and undoubtedly heartbreaking for each side – but both know it’s for the best.

A four-year Illini, Rodgers has been a beloved figure almost since setting foot in Champaign in 2022. He started 38 games in 2023-24, helping Illinois to an Elite Eight run. But after Rodgers took a redshirt in 2024-25, he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the 2025-26 season.

Now, he has hit the portal . With the Illini building an offense built on five-out spacing and across-the-board shooting, Rodgers, who has never connected on a three-pointer in his college career and has shot 52.1 percent from the free-throw line, doesn’t have a clear-cut role with Illinois.

For his personal hoops success, finding a new home is the only remaining option. Here are three potential locations where Rodgers may be able to flourish while still competing for a high-caliber squad:

Where will Ty Rodgers go? Three best fits after Illinois exit

Mar 30, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the finals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Tennessee

A fairly low-volume three-point shooting team ever since Rick Barnes took over, Tennessee would be a location where Rodgers’ key weakness won’t keep him off the floor.

Also, the Vols prioritize two things: defense and rebounding. Rodgers is excellent at both, and he could slot into a sixth-man role with Tennessee. He would serve as a shutdown defender who can guard a variety of positions, a glass-cleaner and a tempo-pusher – although the Volunteers aren’t exactly high-octane.

Miami

In Miami’s first year under Jai Lucas, the Hurricanes were a dominant rebounding unit on both ends while getting up an incredibly low number of triples. In other words, the Canes are an ideal fit for Rodgers’ game.

His defense and rebounding will shine wherever he goes – though they will be especially appreciated in certain situations (such as Miami). But Rodgers can even be a valuable offensive contributor for the Hurricanes, impacting the game as a slasher and playmaker.

St. John’s

Rick Pitino loves a player in Rodgers’ mold: ultra-athletic, all effort and extremely physical. With the Red Storm, Rodgers’ defensive ability would be utilized in the pressure defense Pitino often employs. He could also star in the open floor, as St. John’s tends to consistently push the pace.

Also, with the Johnnies losing a handful of pieces this offseason, there may be more room for Rodgers to work himself into the starting lineup and, at the very least, earn a definite spot in the rotation.