Evansville's Ben Humrichous Announces Transfer To Illinois
The Illinois Fighting Illini continue to add to the roster.
Evansville forward Ben Humrichous announced via Instagram he was transferring to Illinois. He will be eligible this season. He should help fill the void left by the departures of Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins to the next level.
Humrichous averaged 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds last season for the Purple Aces. He shot 42 percent from the 3-point line. His best game was a 29-point performance against Chattanooga.
Illinois is coming off a successful season under coach Brad Underwood. They won the Big Ten tournament and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3. After defeating Morehead State in the first round, the Illini advanced to the Elite Eight. They lost to eventual champion UConn, ending the run.
This season, they are once again expected to contend for the Big Ten title despite some key losses.
The Illini lost All-American Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins to the NBA draft. Also gone are forward Marcus Domask, who entered the drafted, and Indiana transfer Luke Goode.
But the Illini returns several key players from last year's team. They have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, led by incoming freshman Morez Johnson.
He was named the state's Mr. Basketball after helping Harvey Thornton advance to the Class 8A supersectional, where they lost to Peoria Richwoods. He averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the 25-9 Wildcats.
It has been quite the offseason for the Illini program.