How to Watch: Illinois Football at UCLA in Week 11
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Illinois (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) will carry its four-game winning streak and season-best momentum to Los Angeles for a meeting with the only squad in the Big Ten that is in an even deeper groove: undefeated UCLA. The Bruins are 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten), with only one victory – a 17-15 win at Oregon – coming by single digits.
Previewing Illinois football at UCLA
The game plan for the Illini this Friday will be anything but simple. But there are key areas to hone in on. First of all, take this wild stat: UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, a backup thrust into the limelight just a few games ago, threw for 303 yards last week at Minnesota … on eight completions.
Dieffenbach had only two completions that went for fewer than 25 yards. That's another way of saying Illinois’ defense needs to limit explosive plays. The Bruins, for their part, have the quality and variety of talent at the so-called skill positions to press the Illini in that regard.
On offense, the Illini will surely continue to run the ball just to mix things up. But it won’t be a recipe for success. Illinois ran for 2.9 yards per carry against Nebraska last week. It’ll likely post a similar number Friday – and that’s OK.
The Illini will need to live through the Katin Houser-Collin Dixon connection (129 yards and two scores last week) yet again. UCLA’s defense is sturdy and turnover-crazed (more on that later), but it has been vulnerable at times against the pass this year.
How to watch Illinois football vs. UCLA
Day and time: Friday at 8 p.m. CT
Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
TV/Stream: FOX
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Fighting Illini Mobile App
SiriusXM 179/233
SXM App
Odds and ends
lllinois vs. UCLA all time: 6-6
Streak: One win in a row for Illinois
Last meeting: Illinois won 20-14 in San Francisco on Dec. 31 of 2011
Illinois vs. UCLA: by the numbers
UCLA is No. 1 in the country in turnovers forced, with 27 on the year (17 interceptions and 10 fumbles). Illinois, meanwhile, is tied for No. 11 in the country in fewest turnovers, with just six all year.
That will be the area to watch on Friday. Can the Illini – and specifically Houser – protect possessions against this Bruins defense? For what it’s worth, Purdue and Cal rank among college football's top 50 in fewest turnovers, and both squads committed three against UCLA.
The other number of note: the Bruins’ 213.2 rushing yards per game. UCLA runs a lot, and it has been quite successful in that area (5.3 per carry). Illinois’ defense has been up and down against the run in 2026. It ranks in the middle of the pack in the FBS in terms of rushing yards allowed per game (131.2, which ranks No. 56).
Player to watch in Illinois at UCLA
Katin Houser
It has to be Houser. Illinois’ defense, if it can keep Dieffenbach’s long bombs from connecting, should survive. It will be the Illini offense that needs to outplay expectations.
No team since Purdue in Week 3 has scored three touchdowns against this Bruins defense. Houser and Co. must break that trend – or Illinois will very likely walk out of Los Angeles with a loss.
It comes down to two things for Houser and crew: limit turnovers and work into third-and-manageables. Opponent turnovers are how UCLA's so-so offense gets going. The Illini can't allow it to happen to them. As for third downs, Illinois ranks No. 27 in the country in conversion rate (45.9 percent) because of its ability to limit negative plays and avoid third-and-longs. That has to continue.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf