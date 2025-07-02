Alabama Continues to Outduel Illinois Football Off the Field

BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Owen Cabell has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @rivalsrecruits



The 6’3 205 WR from Nashville, TN chose the Crimson Tide over Illinois and Vanderbilt



“All Glory to GOD!! Roll Tide!!”https://t.co/rtdGXZfLXY pic.twitter.com/YlC3i3vOny