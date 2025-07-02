Alabama Continues to Outduel Illinois Football Off the Field
The Illinois football program on Monday was spurned by a recruit who instead picked Alabama. If you’re reading this and experiencing a weird feeling of deja vu, you’re not alone.
In the span of seven days, between June 23-30, the Illini lost a morale-deflating three recruits to the Tide – including running back Javari Barnett, who was flipped after initially committing to Illinois.
A few days later, it was tight end Mack Sutter – the top-ranked prospect in the state of Illinois – and, in the latest blow, wide receiver Owen Cabell (class of 2026) chose Bama over Bret Bielema and the Illini.
A 6-foot-3, 205 pound speedster, Cabell announced his commitment to Alabama on Monday, picking the Tide over both Illinois and Vanderbilt. The Nashville, Tennessee, native is rated as a three-star recruit on 247 Sports but possesses top-notch physical tools that point to a sky-high ceiling.
Not only is he a big-bodied receiver, but Cabell is also a track star, with an official 100-meter time of 10.76 and a 200-meter time of 22.43. A constant big-play threat, with the potential to develop into an all-around star, Cabell would have been an excellent, field-stretching addition for the Illini.
Although it may be frustrating for Illini fans to see Bielema and his crew lose out on yet another prospect to Kalen DeBoer and Co., one encouraging sign shouldn't be overlooked: Illinois is battling with Alabama for recruits.
The days of celebrating recruits picking Illinois over Toledo – sorry about the stray, Toledo – appear to be over. The next step for the Illini is to now close the deal – not just compete on the recruiting trail, but dominate.