Big Ten Football Week 14 Power Rankings: Illinois Cements Its Status
Fourth-and-13. If quarterback Luke Altmyer doesn't stand in the pocket with a rush coming at him and fire an accurate pass – knowing he's about to get hit – to Pat Bryant on a dig route just beyond the sticks, Illinois loses at Rutgers right there. If Bryant doesn't eschew the safe play and haul tail around the secondary all the way to the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown with four seconds left on the clock, maybe the Illini lose on a missed field goal. The wind at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, was fierce.
But the Illini won to get to 8-3 (5-3 Big Ten), cementing their position in these conference rankings and, far more important, lining themselves up for a possible ninth regular-season win – which would be their most since 2007 – in the finale against Northwestern at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
In all likelihood, 9-3 would land the Illini in the Citrus Bowl against one of the three-loss behemoths from the SEC.
Meanwhile, the world now agrees on the proper order of the Big Ten's top four teams. Unbeaten Oregon is at the top, followed by Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana, which finally lost – badly – in a 38-15 game against the Buckeyes. This order could change, of course; all have one more regular-season game to play.
USC and UCLA have completed their maiden Big Ten voyages, but everybody else has one more left. What's the overall order now? Let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. PURDUE (1-10, 0-8)
The Boilermakers – easily one of the worst Big Ten teams this century – have won the Old Oaken Bucket three years in a row. They'll be handing it over to Indiana on Saturday.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 6 p.m. Saturday at Indiana (FS1).
17. MARYLAND (4-7, 1-7)
Terps coach Mike Locksley got himself into fine shape heading into this season. Clearly, his team cannot say the same thing about itself.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Penn State (BTN).
16. NORTHWESTERN (4-7, 2-6)
A year ago, coach David Braun had navigated rough waters so well he was a shoo-in for Big Ten coach of the year. Alas, reality has set in.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Illinois (BTN).
15. MICHIGAN STATE (5-6, 3-5)
Beating Purdue was nice, if mandatory. Beating Rutgers next would be huge for first-year coach Jonathan Smith, whose program needs a bunch of bowl practices in the worst way.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Rutgers (FS1).
14. UCLA (4-7, 3-6)
It was a close one against USC at the Rose Bowl. In the end, though, the Bruins just didn't have enough giddyup. The task of getting from here to somewhere worth being is significant.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Fresno State (BTN).
13. WISCONSIN (5-6, 3-5)
There aren't many fan bases that are more cantankerous these days than the Badgers'. We'll assume Luke Fickell cares as much as the next coach, but just try selling that in Badgerville right now.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 11 a.m. Friday vs. Minnesota (CBS).
12. RUTGERS (6-5, 3-5)
Come on, don't get on Greg Schiano for calling that timeout to ice Illinois' kicker. Sure, it led to the Illini's backbreaking game-winner. But any coach would've done the same in that spot.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Michigan State (FS1).
11. NEBRASKA (6-5, 3-5)
After beating Wisconsin, the Huskers are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016. Big Red fans aren't exactly thrilled, but it's a lot better than the alternative.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Iowa (NBC).
10. USC (6-5, 4-5)
The Trojans are going bowling. Yay? OK, "yay" is a stretch. Some of us are guilty of having expected this team to be a heck of a lot better. Maybe next year.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Notre Dame (CBS).
9. MICHIGAN (6-5, 4-4)
At least the Wolverines, who beat Northwestern 50-6, can't be accused of having been focused on the all-important finale against Ohio State. Not that it will help them any in the all-important finale against Ohio State.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Ohio State (FOX).
8. WASHINGTON (6-5, 4-4)
Anybody else old enough to remember the Huskies beating Oregon not once, but twice, in 2023? There probably will be payback, and we're guessing it won't be all that fun.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Oregon (NBC).
7. MINNESOTA (6-5, 4-4)
Yes, the Gophers would've moved up in these rankings had they beaten Penn State. That's obvious. But P.J. Fleck went for a late field goal with Minny down four and, you know, his team never got the ball back. The right call also should've been obvious.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 11 a.m. Friday at Wisconsin (CBS).
6. IOWA (7-4, 5-3)
The Hawkeyes had the right schedule for 2024, but they simply didn't take advantage of it. So here they are, Iowa-ing somewhere in between excellence and mediocrity.
Polls: No. 36 coaches.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Friday vs. Nebraska (NBC).
5. ILLINOIS (8-3, 5-3)
Many in Illini country say it's hard to sustain success there. It might be the case. But if this isn't a launching point heading forward, there really won't be any good excuses. For now, though, eight is almost great.
Polls: No. 22 AP, No. 25 coaches.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwestern (BTN).
4. INDIANA (10-1, 7-1)
If you Google Curt Cignetti, you'll still find that he's one hell of a coach. And a bunch of key SEC losses in Week 13 very well could make him a playoff coach.
Polls: No. 10 AP, No. 10 coaches.
Next up: 6 p.m. Saturday vs. Purdue (FS1).
3. PENN STATE (10-1, 7-1)
We're sure the Nittany Lions would love to have the one loss to Ohio State back. On the other hand, not having to play in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis might work out advantageously.
Polls: No. 4 AP, No. 4 coaches.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Maryland (BTN).
2. OHIO STATE (10-1, 7-1)
Even with a rejiggered offensive line due to injuries, the Buckeyes got it done against Indiana. The real stars were on defense. What a lethal front for opposing backfields to deal with.
Polls: No. 2 AP, No. 2 coaches.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Michigan (FOX).
1. OREGON (11-0, 8-0)
Some things never change. Or haven't changed since the one-point win against Ohio State in October, anyway. It's good to be the kings.
Polls: No. 1 AP, No. 1 coaches.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Washington (NBC).