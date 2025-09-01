Big Ten Football Week 2 Power Rankings: Illinois Comes in Hot, but Duke Awaits
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Washington Huskies
- Michigan Wolverines
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Michigan State Spartans
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Maryland Terrapins
You might have heard: Ohio State beat No. 1 Texas 14-7 in the first Game of the Year – Game of the Century? – of a season that will be full of them, as always.
A win like that puts the defending national champion Buckeyes atop this first Big Ten power poll of the season. How could it not?
I still have Penn State being the conference's best team in the end, though OSU's defense against Arch Manning and the Longhorns was cause for multiple double takes. Defense counts, too, you know, every bit as much as offense.
Illinois wiped the grass with Western Illinois in its opener, not exactly an achievement to write home about. The Illini's game was one of many against tomato cans that Big Ten teams faced. Only two conference teams have lost – Northwestern at Tulane, and UCLA against Utah – putting them at the bottom for now. If the Illini win Game 2 at Duke, we'll have something to talk about. Until then, your rankings begin here (all times Central):
18. NORTHWESTERN (0-1)
Three points at Tulane? Four interceptions thrown by new Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone? As opening disasters go, this was a real dilly.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Friday vs. Western Illinois (BTN).
17. UCLA (0-1)
It became obvious early that the Bruins had no shot against Utah, a crushing dose of reality given the presence of Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava. It's going to be a long season in Westwood.
Next up: 7 p.m. Saturday at UNLV (CBS Sports Network).
16. PURDUE (1-0)
Congrats to coach Barry Odom and his Boilermakers on a nice shutout of Ball State to get things started. Maybe they won't be quite as bad as I predicted heading into the season, which was to go winless in the Big Ten – same as I picked, correctly, last year.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Southern Illinois (BTN).
15. RUTGERS (1-0)
The Scarlet Knights didn't look bad as they took a three-touchdown lead against Ohio. They looked awful as they nearly blew the game from there. Another MAC foe comes calling next.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Miami (Ohio) (Peacock).
14. MARYLAND (1-0)
Quarterback Malik Washington looked the part in the opener against Florida Atlantic. Did we mention the opener was against Florida Atlantic?
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Friday vs. Northern Illinois (BTN).
13. WISCONSIN (1-0)
One game in, and QB1 Billy Edwards Jr. already is hurt? How long will that last? And how cursed at that position can one program be?
Next up: 3 p.m. Saturday vs. Middle Tennessee (FS1).
12. MICHIGAN STATE (1-0)
The Spartans were far from amazing in a 23-6 win against Western Michigan, but they possessed the ball all game, a sign that Jonathan Smith's coaching style is taking hold. It's something for now.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Boston College (NBC).
11. NEBRASKA (1-0)
Is a 20-17 win against Cincinnati impressive? No. Is pissing off ex-Bearcat Travis Kelce and bride-to-be Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium worth anything? God bless America, yes.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Akron (BTN).
10. MINNESOTA (1-0)
A 23-10 win against Buffalo looks all kinds of "meh." But 443 yards gained and 151 given up looks a lot better.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Northwestern State (BTN).
9. INDIANA (1-0)
The Hoosiers looked like trash for much of an opening win against Old Dominion. Hint: Old Dominion was not in the playoff last season. Still, there are so many new pieces to Curt Cignetti's second IU team that we'll give these guys a pass.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Kennesaw State (FS1).
8. WASHINGTON (1-0)
The Huskies piled up more than 500 yards against Colorado State. Jonah Coleman might be the best running back in the league. Don't forget how well coach Jedd Fisch's second Arizona squad did.
Next up: 10 p.m. Saturday vs. UC Davis (BTN).
7. USC (1-0)
You put up 73 points against Missouri, and everyone is going to pay attention. Oh, wait, that was Missouri State. Big difference. Still, the Trojans have enticing pieces on offense and should be a lot better than they were in their maiden Big Ten voyage.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Georgia Southern (FS1).
6. IOWA (1-0)
Nothing about Week 1 matters – it's all about Week 2 in Ames. Man, this rivalry has been complicated for the Hawkeyes. They shouldn't lose to Iowa State, but will they? Again?
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Iowa State (FOX).
5. MICHIGAN (1-0)
Look, billion-dollar quarterback Bryce Underwood is special. Or he's supposed to be. He also isn't being paid in the billions. But hype is hype, and he has all of it. The Sooners await, regardless, and it's going to be incredibly tough on the freshman.
Next up: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma (ABC).
4. ILLINOIS (1-0)
Get excited about the various Illini performances against Western Illinois if you want to. Just know you're wasting your time. The season starts in Week 2 at Duke, an actual opponent. It's a huge test for Bret Bielema's program.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Duke (ESPN).
3. OREGON (1-0)
We're looking at you, Dante Moore, you QB, you. Are you as good as Dillon Gabriel? And if not, are you good enough to keep the Ducks from sliding back in the Big Ten standings this season? Lots of pieces are in place, but the proof must come.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Oklahoma State (CBS).
2. PENN STATE (1-0)
The Nittany Lions haven't really started playing yet. After eviscerating FIU, they won't have really started playing yet. The giant games are coming, just not – wait for it – yet.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Florida International (BTN).
1. OHIO STATE (1-0)
If nothing else, we know the Buckeyes' red-zone defense is insane. But we don't know yet if new QB Julian Sayin is the real McCoy. He wasn't asked to do much against Texas, and guess what? He won't be tested severely by Grambling. Amazing, but true.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Grambling (BTN).