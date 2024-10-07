Big Ten Football Week 6 Power Rankings: Illinois Stays in Place After Bye
Indiana and Washington are up. USC and Michigan are dropping. It was tempting to bump the Illini up from last week’s No. 7, but that’ll have to wait. The Big Ten pecking order is beginning to come into focus, and – hello – the conference matchup every college football observer with a pulse has been waiting for is merely a handful of days away. Let’s take it from the bottom (all game times Central).
18. Purdue (1-4, 0-2)
“If I’m being completely honest,” coach Ryan Walters says, “we’re a bad football team right now.” He shouldn’t sell the Boilers short – they’re a terrible football team right now.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday at Illinois (2:30 p.m., FS1).
17. UCLA (1-4, 0-3)
The Bruins rank 18th in the conference in total offense and 17th in total defense. It’s called being balanced, people.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday vs. Minnesota (8 p.m., BTN).
16. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2)
The Wildcats showed lots of fight in the Indiana game yet still lost by 17 at home. That’s when you know it’s not your year.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Friday at Maryland (7 p.m., FOX).
15. Michigan State (3-3, 1-2)
The slippery-fingered Spartans have turned the ball over 14 times, the fifth-highest total in all the land. But who’s counting?
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Oct. 19 vs. Iowa.
14. Maryland (3-2, 0-2)
Rated ahead of Sparty, to whom Maryland lost? Bye weeks can be funny like that.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Friday vs. Northwestern (7 p.m., FOX).
13. Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1)
Don’t think of the Badgers’ 52-6 blowout of Purdue as an indication that they’re back. Think of it as the equivalent of getting an A on an exam in basket weaving.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday vs. Purdue (11 a.m., BTN).
12. Minnesota (3-3, 1-2)
A week after coming close at Michigan, the Gophers took on USC and got the “W” they’ve been looking for. Physical play never goes out of style.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Saturday at UCLA (8 p.m., BTN).
11. Iowa (3-2, 1-1)
Let’s not overreact to one really bad offensive day at mighty Ohio State. Unless you’re the panicking type – in which case, have at it.
Polls: No. 33 AP, No. 42 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. Washington (11 a.m., FOX).
10. Rutgers (4-1, 1-1)
The Scarlet Knights blocked two punts, held Nebraska to 55 second-half yards and still lost 14-7. That’s rough.
Polls: No. 39 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. Wisconsin (11 a.m., BTN).
9. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1)
Freshman QB Dylan Raiola has every tool in the kit, but did we mention the freshman part? Against Rutgers, he looked like one.
Polls: No. 27 AP, No. 27 coaches.
Next up: Oct. 19 at Indiana.
8. Michigan (4-2, 2-1)
The Wolverines – on their third QB already – drop four spots. And that’s only because we’re being nice.
Polls: No. 24 AP, No. 21 coaches.
Next up: Oct. 19 at Illinois.
7. Illinois (4-1, 1-1)
The narrow win against Kansas (now 1-5) is a nothingburger now. If the Illini can’t name their score against Purdue next, it’ll be cause for concern.
Polls: No. 23 AP, No. 23 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. Purdue (2:30 p.m., FS1).
6. USC (3-2, 2-2)
The Trojans must feel like they’re so close to being 5-0, but they’ve lost twice in the trenches at money time. Welcome to the Big Ten.
Polls: No. 26 AP, No. 26 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. Penn State (2:30 p.m., CBS).
5. Washington (4-2, 2-1)
All the way up from 11th? Really? Yes, really – for now. A morning tilt at Iowa next might not be much fun at all.
Polls: No. 36 AP, No. 37 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at Iowa (11 a.m., FOX).
4. Indiana (6-0, 3-0)
Kurtis Rourke, Heisman Trophy candidate? Not yet, but he’s slinging it around better than anybody in the league. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers’ pass rush is on fire.
Polls: No. 18 AP, No. 20 coaches.
Next up: Oct. 19 vs. Nebraska.
3. Oregon (5-0, 2-0)
You probably haven’t heard whom the Ducks are facing next. No big deal. Yawn.
Polls: No. 3 AP, No. 3 coaches.
Next up: Saturday vs. Ohio State (6:30 p.m., NBC).
2. Penn State (5-0, 2-0)
Got to get RB Nick Singleton back for a game at USC, but at least the Nittany Lions will be coming off a bye. Well, they played UCLA. Same difference.
Polls: No. 4 AP, No. 5 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at USC (2:30 p.m., CBS).
1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0)
You probably haven’t heard whom the Buckeyes are facing … oh, sorry, we did that already. Is it Saturday yet?
Polls: No. 2 AP, No. 2 coaches.
Next up: Saturday at Oregon (6:30 p.m., NBC).