Who Leads the Big Ten's Second Tier: Illinois, Michigan or Indiana?
Heading into the 2025 campaign, the Big Ten hierarchy is clear at the top: Penn State, Ohio State and Oregon are in a league of their own. Then there is a second tier, full of very good – but perhaps not great – teams set to battle it out for maybe one spot in the College Football Playoff.
Firmly in that conglomerate is Illinois, Michigan and Indiana. Arguments can be made for USC, Nebraska, Washington and Iowa, but for now, we’ll only consider the Illini, Wolverines and Hoosiers.
Of the three programs, which owns rights to the gate between the Big Ten’s second and first tiers? First, a breakdown of each team.
Michigan
2024 record: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
Last season – aside from the Ohio State win – represented a significant step back for the 2023 national champions. Poor quarterback play proved difficult for the Wolverines to overcome, but that problem should be all but fixed in 2025 with the arrival of the nation’s top incoming prospect in quarterback Bryce Underwood. Toss in 13 returning starters (tied for ninth among all Power Four clubs), and Michigan appears poised for a bounce-back season.
Illinois
2024 record: 10-3 (6-3 Big Ten)
Michigan is returning a lot of production, but the Illini return even more. Illinois' 16 returning starters ranks second in the Power Four and, most importantly, includes quarterback Luke Altmyer. With the added benefit of a generous conference schedule, the Bret Bielema's group appears to potentially have everything falling into place for its first-ever CFP berth.
Indiana
2024 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
The darlings of the 2024 college football season, the Hoosiers are seeking to recreate their success a year later and prove they weren’t simply the beneficiaries of a cakewalk schedule. This time around, Indiana will run square into Illinois, Oregon and Penn State. Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti will rely on Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza at quarterback to push his squad for another CFP run.
Who’s the pick?
Each can make a compelling argument, but let's go ahead and knock out Indiana for one reason: minimal roster return. Bringing back just eight starters and adding a quarterback who lacks experience in the system – despite having college reps, which arguably gives him a leg up on Underwood at Michigan – rules out IU for now.
Down to Michigan and Illinois, we’ll use similar logic to make our final decision. Underwood, despite being a generational talent, has yet to take a snap beyond high school. In college football – and especially at quarterback – experience almost always trumps talent. Until Underwood proves himself under The Big House lights, Altmyer and the Illini are the toast of the Big Ten's second tier.