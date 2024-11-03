Big Ten Football Week 11 Power Rankings: Illinois Falls, Indiana Rises
We’ve seen the future, and it looks an awful lot like a rematch. Oregon vs. Ohio State, Part II in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, anyone?
It’s probably going to happen. Then again, unbeaten Indiana – what a thing in November! – still might have something to say about that. The Hoosiers can’t stop landing heavyweight blows, game after enormously impressive game, and now they’re up to No. 3 on our conference list. Deal with it, Penn State faithful.
Red-hot Minnesota has won four in a row. Illinois, a loser of two straight — including Saturday at home against the Gophers — has been humbled. Wisconsin is a mess. UCLA is (kind of?) rising. Nebraska, once so promising, is a shell of its former self.
Let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. PURDUE (1-7, 0-5)
At least the Boilermakers don’t still have to play Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana. Oh, wait, they do.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Ohio State (FOX).
17. RUTGERS (4-4, 1-4)
The Scarlet Knights can’t stop the run or pressure opposing passers – a double dose of deficiency for an average-at-best offensive team.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Minnesota (NBC).
16. MARYLAND (4-4, 1-4)
Let’s be honest, how many bye weeks in a row would it take to adequately prepare the Terps for the game that’s up next?
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 6 p.m. Saturday at Oregon (BTN).
15. MICHIGAN STATE (4-5, 2-4)
Someday, they’ll write books about Sparty’s 10-point lead against Indiana. They can just leave out the part about the Hoosiers then scoring 47 straight.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 16 at Illinois.
14. NORTHWESTERN (4-5, 2-4)
What are we supposed to do, throw the Wildcats a parade for winning in overtime at Purdue?
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 16 vs. Ohio State.
13. NEBRASKA (5-4, 2-4)
“People are going to be disgruntled. You’re going to hear things,” Matt Rhule said. Here’s a thing: Losing at home to UCLA was a massive step back.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 16 at USC.
12. UCLA (3-5, 2-4)
Or maybe the Bruins actually are getting kinda good? Look, we said “maybe.”
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 8 p.m. Friday vs. Iowa (FOX).
11. WISCONSIN (5-4, 3-3)
Luke Fickell called the blowout loss at Iowa his “worst nightmare.” How does he think Badgers fans feel?
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 16 vs. Oregon.
10. USC (4-5, 2-5)
Another one-score defeat? Man, these guys are good at doing that.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: Nov. 16 vs. Nebraska.
9. MICHIGAN (5-4, 3-3)
From national champs to 6-6 at regular season’s end? That might be the best-case scenario.
Polls: N/A.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Indiana (CBS).
8. WASHINGTON (5-4, 3-3)
From national runners-up to 6-6 at regular season’s end? Also, is there an echo in here?
Polls: No. 31 AP.
Next up: 7 p.m. Saturday at Penn State (Peacock).
7. ILLINOIS (6-3, 3-3)
So much for that breakout season. The Illini will have to settle for trying to top their 2022 total of eight wins.
Polls: No. 36 coaches.
Next up: Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State.
6. MINNESOTA (6-3, 4-2)
Running back Darius Taylor was sensational in the win at Illinois. Nobody wants a piece of this team right now.
Polls: No. 33 coaches.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday at Rutgers (NBC).
5. IOWA (6-3, 4-2)
The Hawkeyes have scored at least 40 points in each of their last three wins. What planet is this again?
Polls: No. 33 AP, No. 34 coaches.
Next up: 8 p.m. Friday at UCLA (FOX).
4. PENN STATE (7-1, 4-1)
Worst case, James Franklin gets a second win against Ohio State in his next life.
Polls: No. 6 AP, No. 7 coaches.
Next up: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Washington (Peacock).
3. INDIANA (9-0, 6-0)
The Hoosiers are going into a game against mighty Michigan as double-digit favorites. Only in America.
Polls: No. 8 AP, No. 10 coaches.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Michigan (CBS).
2. OHIO STATE (7-1, 4-1)
Ryan Day needed a big “W.” Will Howard needed one, too. Best team in the country? Oh, it just might be.
Polls: No. 3 AP, No. 3 coaches.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Purdue (FOX).
1. OREGON (9-0, 6-0)
Nothing but respect to the Ducks, who keep taking care of business and looking damn good doing it.
Polls: No. 1 AP, No. 1 coaches.
Next up: 6 p.m. Saturday vs. Maryland (BTN).