Bret Bielema Announces More Additions to Illinois Football Staff
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has in recent days made several new additions to the Illini's coaching staff, some of whom are familiar faces or have previous ties to Bielema. A quick rundown of those brought on board in just the past few days:
James White Reunited With Bret Bielema After Years at Wisconsin
On Thursday, Bielema announced that James White would be joining his staff as an assistant running backs coach. White was recruited to Wisconsin by Bielema and played three of his four seasons in Madison under Bielema. The pair also shared time with the NFL's New England Patriots, with whom White won three Super Bowls.
"Since first recruiting James out of St. Thomas Aquinas, he has continued to be an impressive person both on and off the football field," Bielema said. "James has always been a leader in the locker room and demanded respect from his teammates and coaches. With his experiences in the Big Ten and on the biggest stages in the NFL, he will be a great resource for our running backs."
White ran for more than 4,000 yards and scored 48 touchdowns at Wisconsin before being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Patriots. He played eight years in the NFL – all in New England – under the tutelage of on the league's most decorated coaches and respected minds in Bill Belichick.
White and Bielema crossed paths over the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons, when Bielema was a consultant and defensive line coach for the Pats.
"I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Coach Bielema and his staff," White said. "I am excited to get to learn and grow with the coaches and players as we work to be the best we can be on a daily basis."
Antonio James Gets Opportunity on Big Stage
On Wednesday, Illinois announced the hiring of former Illini defensive lineman Antonio James as assistant defensive line coach. Although James hasn't played for the Illini in nearly 20 years, he has a wealth of experience and plenty of direct ties to the area.
James served in various capacities at Southern Illinois as an assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and assistant defensive line coach between 2022 and the end of last season. Previously, he coached at Urbana High School – in Champaign's twin city – from 2011-2013 as a defensive line and outside linebackers coach.
"Antonio's experiences as a coordinator and former Illinois football player will bring tremendous value to our program," Bielema said. "He has a deep understanding of our university, the state of Illinois and extensive experiences coaching defensive linemen. We are excited to get Coach James back to Champaign."
James says he is excited to return to Champaign and help the current Illini build a new legacy.
"My family and I are happy to be a part of Illini Nation," James said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Coach Bielema, the staff and the University of Illinois. I am honored to come back to my alma mater and follow the lead that Coach Bielema and his staff have set."
Artur Sitkowski Moves Up the Coaching Ladder
On Tuesday, former Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski was named the Illini's new co-quarterbacks coach.
Sitkowski is expected to work hand-in-hand with Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to get the most of Luke Altmyer and all of llinois' quarterbacks.
"I am extremely blessed and thankful for the opportunity from Coach Bielema and the staff to continue to be a part of this great organization and university," Sitkowski said. "This university has changed my life because of the people in the Smith Center and around the Champaign-Urbana community. I am excited to continue to work and develop our quarterbacks and student-athletes, not only in football but in life. ILL!"
Sitkowski served as an assistant quarterbacks coach last season, helping transform Altmyer into an efficient passer. From 2023 to 2024, Altmyer boosted his passing touchdowns from 13 to 22 while decreasing his turnover count from 10 to six (and a miniscule 1.7 percent interception rate).
With Sitkowski sticking around, Altmyer should be settled into a comfortable familiarity for his final college season this fall.