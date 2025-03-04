Illini now

Illinois Football Lands Three-Star In-State Offensive Lineman Casey Thomann

The Illini added the program's 10th commitment to their 2026 class – and third from Illinois – on Tuesday

Zain Bando

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; The Illinois Fighting Illini huddle up before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
The Illinois football program added its latest building block Tuesday morning by snagging another in-state prospect in three-star offensive tackle Casey Thomann.

Thomann's pledge marks the 10th commitment in the 2026 class for coach Bret Bielema and his staff, which puts Illinois at No. 5 nationally, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings, after a rather quiet yet important February.

The 6-foot-7, 302-pound Thomann (Richland County High School/Olney, Illinois) made the news official with an announcement on his X social media account: He picked Illinois over Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State and Eastern Michigan, to name a few.

In a lengthy post thanking his high school coaches and teammates, Thomann expressed gratitude for the support in helping him get this far.

"To my coaches, thank you for always believing and pushing me to become who I am today as a player and person," Thomann' posted. "To OTN and all. my teammates, thank you for becoming a family for me and we aren't done [chasing a state title yet]."

Thomann is the third 2026 in-state pledge for Illinois, joining Davon Grant and Jacob Alexander, who hail from DeKalb and Lincoln-Way East, respectively.

It is still early in the recruiting cycle period, but it's clear the Fighting Illini are making inroads toward competing with college football's elite in the race for talent. USC and Oregon lay claim to the top spots nationally for now, and the Big Ten has additional representation with Penn State at No. 6, Iowa at No. 18 and Ohio State at No. 21.

Falling just outside the top 25 is Rutgers at No. 29, Minnesota at No. 33, Michigan State at No. 38 and Maryland at No. 40.

The Illini are gearing up for an important spring period as they attempt to build off last season's 10-win triumph.

Published
Zain Brando
ZAIN BANDO

Bando is a sports journalist based in the Chicago suburbs. He is a proud Fighting Illini (undergrad alumnus) and completed his Master of Science in Journalism at Northwestern's Medill School, focusing on Sports Media. He’s been covering combat sports since June 2019 and collegiate sports since May 2020, featured in The Sporting News, MMA Knockout On SI, Kansas State On SI, BJPenn.com, Field Level Media, SB Nation's Inside NU, MSN, Yardbarker, Deadspin, Reuters, Mike Farrell Sports, NewsNet Media, FanSided, Men's Journal. Hosts a podcast called Bando’s Breakdowns, which premieres weekly at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Wednesdays on the Empty The Bench Podcast Network

