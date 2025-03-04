Illinois Football Lands Three-Star In-State Offensive Lineman Casey Thomann

Started today with our #famILLy in a 6AM workout that set the standard for what we have been working on all of Jan & Feb and now into March week 7/8 and spring ball is starting next week.



But today just seems like some good news is coming….🤷‍♂️👀🤷‍♂️#ILL 🟧🟦🏈🟦🟧 #INI