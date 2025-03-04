Illinois Football Lands Three-Star In-State Offensive Lineman Casey Thomann
The Illinois football program added its latest building block Tuesday morning by snagging another in-state prospect in three-star offensive tackle Casey Thomann.
Thomann's pledge marks the 10th commitment in the 2026 class for coach Bret Bielema and his staff, which puts Illinois at No. 5 nationally, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings, after a rather quiet yet important February.
The 6-foot-7, 302-pound Thomann (Richland County High School/Olney, Illinois) made the news official with an announcement on his X social media account: He picked Illinois over Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State and Eastern Michigan, to name a few.
In a lengthy post thanking his high school coaches and teammates, Thomann expressed gratitude for the support in helping him get this far.
"To my coaches, thank you for always believing and pushing me to become who I am today as a player and person," Thomann' posted. "To OTN and all. my teammates, thank you for becoming a family for me and we aren't done [chasing a state title yet]."
Thomann is the third 2026 in-state pledge for Illinois, joining Davon Grant and Jacob Alexander, who hail from DeKalb and Lincoln-Way East, respectively.
It is still early in the recruiting cycle period, but it's clear the Fighting Illini are making inroads toward competing with college football's elite in the race for talent. USC and Oregon lay claim to the top spots nationally for now, and the Big Ten has additional representation with Penn State at No. 6, Iowa at No. 18 and Ohio State at No. 21.
Falling just outside the top 25 is Rutgers at No. 29, Minnesota at No. 33, Michigan State at No. 38 and Maryland at No. 40.
The Illini are gearing up for an important spring period as they attempt to build off last season's 10-win triumph.