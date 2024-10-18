Three Michigan Quarterbacks? Bret Bielema Expects Illinois to See Them All
In a game that serves as an opportunity for both teams to improve their profiles and bring into focus more precisely where they stand in the Big Ten, No. 22 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) welcomes No. 24 Michigan (4-2, 2-1) to Champaign on Saturday in the first AP Top 25 ranked-versus-ranked matchup at Memorial Stadium since 2000.
With that in mind, Illini coach Bret Bielema wants to be ready for anything. In fact, he says Illinois is preparing for a possible three-headed quarterback monster in Week 8.
In his Thursday press conference, Bielema said of Michigan's quarterback situation this season, “We’ve seen three, and I’d expect to see all three, to be honest."
Although the position has been more of a monster for the Wolverines than for UM opponents in 2024, Bielema implied (rightly) that last week's narrow escape against Purdue – in which QB Ryan Browne, in his first college start, dinged the Illini for 365 total yards and three touchdowns as a last-minute replacement – proves that you underestimate your opponent at your own peril. "Last week’s process is probably helping us with this week as much as anything," Bielema said.
So let’s take a look under the hood – er, under center – to find out what kind of horsepower the Wolverines bring into Saturday:
Davis Warren
Michigan's leading passer this season (444 yards), Warren is the Wolverines' featured quarterback – if you had to pick one. His 66.7 percent completion rate suggests efficiency, but his touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio (2-to-6) says otherwise. Due to Warren's struggles, the Wolverines have been looking elsewhere lately – this week to Jack Tuttle.
Jack Tuttle
Although he has taken the fewest snaps of Michigan's QB trio in 2024, Tuttle will get the starting nod against Illinois. He has been a mainstay in the Big Ten, having played four years at Indiana before transferring to Ann Arbor. Expect a more traditional Michigan passing offense under Tuttle, with fewer risks taken, more dinking and dunking to set up the run and a focus on the methodical.
Alex Orji
Orji offers a different dynamic. A dual threat with three touchdown passes and 120 rushing yards in somewhat limited action this season, Orji brings a skillset neither of Michigan’s other two quarterbacks can match. After Browne got loose on scramble after scramble last week, It may be Orji who worries Bielema most.
What Does It Mean for the Illini?
Potentially? Trouble. For a team that clearly wasn't ready for Browne on short notice last week, Illinois won't be surprised when Tuttle trots out for the Wolverines' first play – but Bielema and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry will still have to account for all three possibilities at the position. Perhaps the Boilers sufficiently spooked the Illini into vigilance.
In any case, Henry will want to have a sneaky zone package ready to account for the athleticism of Orji, who could potentially deliver a sequel to Browne's romp in Week 7 if the defense turns its back on him in man coverage.