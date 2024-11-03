Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Laments Missed Opportunities vs. Minnesota
One of the hallmarks of a quality college football team – and one of the things Illinois had done with impressive regularity through Week 8 of this 2024 season – is seize the moment. It first happened against Kansas; then, gloriously, at Nebraska; in overtime against Purdue, and, finally, in what seemed a breakthrough win over Michigan.
But then the bottom fell out.
The trip to Oregon to face the nation's top-ranked team was a disaster nearly from kickoff. But Saturday was supposed to be a reset. At home against Minnesota, the Illini were supposed to show that they rated, if not on par with the Ducks, perhaps only a tier below. Bret Bielema's ball club doesn't yet have to be a national championship contender to classify as very good.
On Saturday against the Gophers, however, Illinois frittered away seemingly every chance it got to prove that. The offense stalled. The defense bowed, as it often does, but never delivered the big plays that have been its trademark this season. Quarterback Luke Altmyer produced a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that briefly gave the Illini a one-point lead. It didn't last. Down eight on its final drive, Illinois seemed prepared to equalize thanks to a string of Altmyer completions that drove the offense into the red zone. But no. Pass protection broke down, Altmyer was sacked and stripped, and the Illini went home 25-17 losers.
In his postgame press conference, Bielema lamented the missed opportunities. "I think the guys are gonna look back at the film here and just realize they've gotta capitalize on moments when they come," he said. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to do enough of that."
It's true. We have the receipts:
Penalties
The Illini never exploited their good fortune. Although fans might complain about a few missed calls by the refs – oh, and some others as well – they have only themselves to blame for blowing two gifts in the first half: false starts that, in separate drives, put Minnesota's offense in third-and-12 and pushed it back to first-and-15 (and possibly out of field-goal range). The respective results: a first-down conversion that led to a Gophers field goal and a 29-yard touchdown run by Darius Taylor on Minnesota's next play.
There were the two Gophers penalties on a third-quarter Illini possession – including a critical facemask call that wiped away a no-hope third-and-18 situation and extended a drive that Illinois came away from empty-handed.
And don't forget the delay of game that didn't so much as slow down the Gophers on their go-ahead scoring drive, or the false start that tacked an extra five yards on to Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich's 46-yarder, which he converted to give Minnesota its final eight-point lead.
Ball security
Although Altmyer threw for 200-plus yards at a strong completion rate, his fourth-quarter TD was his only one of the game and he struggled against pressure (including two lost fumbles). "Obviously, when you're in the pocket, gotta secure [the ball] with two hands," Bielema said.
But Altmyer also sailed a few throws when well protected and on one play even bobbled and lost the ball (which he recovered) on a designed rollout. Bielema called the last play of the game "fitting" and added that "ball security definitely has to get fixed for Luke Altmyer."
Still, Bielema refused to place too much blame on Altmyer. "The quarterback position, when things go well, you get a lot of credit. When things don't go well, you get a lot of blame. I didn't put him in enough positions to be successful. ... We gotta do our best to help him out."