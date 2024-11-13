Illinois Football Coach Bret Bielema Embraces Tough Conversations
Last week, Illinois coach Bret Bielema sat down for an interview with the UIUC Talkshow, a podcast hosted by undergraduate University of Illinois students Aaryaman Patel and Juan David Campolargo.
In an interview that stretched to 28 minutes in a relatively intimate setting, the hosts were afforded more opportunity to get to know Bielema than any rapid-fire press conference could provide. The result: Bielema willingly touched on personal areas, including his grief after the death of his mother, his motivations and even his failures, among other topics.
A theme emerged: Bielema responds well to adversity. He stressed the importance of difficult conversations, an area that most of us treat like having a tooth pulled.
"You actually probably grow the most through difficult conversations," Bielema told Patel and Campolargo. "Conversations you don't want to have ... what I've learned is, to truly grow, and trying to get somebody to maximize who they are and be the best version of themselves, you can't let negative moments or energies or opportunities just pass by. You have to seize them when they have them."
Letting such potential moments pass by, Bielema affirmed, only allows negativity to rear its head at inopportune times. He reflected on his time as a college football assistant, during which one of his players at the time showed immense potential but wasn't giving his all to fulfill it. Rather than address the problem, Bielema let it lie, and his frustrations made themselves known as his team trailed in a game it was expected to win.
"What I quickly realized after the defeat of that day," Bielema said, "if you have a situation that you know you need to address, tackle it with all your energy, address it, put it behind you and move forward."
Following back-to-back Illini losses, Bielema undoubtedly spent some of this past bye week immersed in several such conversations. But approaching those discussions with a mindset of growth, rather than placing blame or just venting frustrations, would seem to give him – and the Illini – the best chance to move forward.