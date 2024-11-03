Former Illinois RB Chase Brown Shines in Cincinnati Bengals Win
More has gone wrong than right for the Cincinnati Bengals this NFL season, but consistent positive for the team has been running back Chase Brown. And it seems he's just getting warmed up.
The Bengals, down 7-0 against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter on Sunday in Cincinnati, faced a third-and-goal on the 1-yard line – something less than a sure thing for an offense that has operated in fits and starts in 2024.
On this occasion, though, quarterback Joe Burrow took the snap, was flushed right and, with three Raiders defenders bearing down on him, found an open target in the back corner of the end zone – the versatile Brown, who turned, snatched and tucked his feet inside the line to score.
Brown's touchdown erased the only deficit the Bengals would face all afternoon.
Behind an excellent performance from Burrow (251 passing yards and a career-high-tying five touchdowns) and superb all-around play from Brown, the Bengals sprinted to a 41-24 win and their first home victory of the season.
With Bengals running back Zack Moss out Sunday due to injury (and expected to miss significant time), Brown was the lead back against Las Vegas – a task he grabbed with both arms. The former All American running back for Illinois finished with 120 rushing yards and five catches for 37 yards and the score.
The win was Cincinnati's third in its last four games as it improved to 4-5 on the season.
Brown and the Bengals will try to build on that momentum in an upcoming Thursday night divisional showdown with 6-3 Baltimore.