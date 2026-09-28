Did Illinois' Split From Defensive Coordinator Bobby Hauck Come Too Soon?

Sunday's news bomb detailing the exit of Illinois defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck described it as a “mutual” decision, according to Illini head coach Bret Bielema’s comments in a statement released by the program.

Also per that statement, Hauck requested an early meeting with Bielema, suggesting he may have initiated the discussions. And based on the results of that meeting – a parting of ways – it seems likely that Bielema, at the very least, didn’t discourage his first-year coordinator from stepping away. So that begs the question: Was it too early to give up on Hauck?

Should Illinois have given defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck more time?

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; Montana Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck looks on during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hauck’s body of work throughout his tenured head coaching career is marvelous – but his four games at Illinois were far from it. There’s no reason to beat around the bush: The Illini defense, thus far, has been a sieve.

Short passes, intermediate throws, deep balls – opposing quarterbacks feasted on all of them. On the ground, Illinois' results have been even worse. Routine chunk plays. Too many explosive plays as well. The negative plays? Few and far between.

The selling point of Hauck’s 3-3-5 system is the upside. It is high-risk and high-reward. But the Illini have lived the risk and failed to reap any of the reward. They have a pair of pick-sixes on the season (one against UAB and one vs. Southern Illinois), but they have forced zero turnovers and logged just four tackles for loss against two power conference foes. Through four games, the Hauck-Illini marriage had unequivocally been a failed one.

Yet it was only four games – and just a single Big Ten matchup, against an opponent that entered the season as the top-ranked team in college football.

Sure, 42 points is 42 points . But Ohio State is also Ohio State. And Jeremiah Smith may have owned the headlines this weekend – and for good reason – but the Buckeyes' offense is elite across the board.

And what now? A large chunk of Illinois’ defensive staff followed Hauck from Montana. Is everyone sticking around? Who is running the show now? Does Bielema call the plays? What about a seasoned member of the defensive staff (say, third-year defensive backs coach Corey Parker)?

It’s not impossible to change a scheme midseason, but it's a mountain-moving effort that hardly guarantees positive gains. So will Bielema pull the plug altogether on the 3-3-5 (which is more similar to a base college football defenses than some experts will have you believe)? And if Illinois is stuck with the scheme, wouldn’t it have been best for the coach with presumably the most knowledge about it – Hauck himself – to stay at the helm?

There’s a clear theme here: this move comes with a lot of questions. And don’t get us started on the personnel. Even if we’re being generous and chalking most of Illinois' defensive shortcomings to the system, the secondary has not lived up to expectations.

The second and first levels of the defense isn’t filled to the brim with talent, either. Bielema has always done more with less and consistently tapped out players’ potential, but there is only so much magic that any coach can conjure up. And asking Hauck to ascend to wizard status wasn’t the answer. (His inability to even sniff that tier was problematic, though.)

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema arrives prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Put plainly, Hauck did nothing to inspire confidence that he was the defensive coordinator to build Illinois’ future on that side of the field. But thrusting someone else into that role doesn’t seem to be the remedy, either.

At this point, some things are cemented. The Illini can’t make any trades. They can’t fully scrap the system and build a new one from scratch in the middle of the season. So with all of that in mind, Hauck very likely was the best option to finish out 2026 as the Illini DC. (Reevaluating after the season would have been a must, though.)

Instead, the entire defense has been pushed into a tumultuous state. Perhaps Bielema takes over and calls eight straight masterpieces to finish out the regular season. Or maybe an unexpected member of the staff gets elevated to Hauck’s previous role and lights a fire under the Illini.

But all Illinois has left on that end – at least in 2026 – is a flicker of hope. And somehow that’s even less than the Illini D had on Saturday afternoon following their decimation at the hands of the Buckeyes.