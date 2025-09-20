ESPN's 'College GameDay' Reveals Picks for Illinois Football vs. Indiana
There's no getting around it: The decision among ESPN suits to send "College GameDay" to Coral Gables, Florida, for a matchup between fourth-ranked Miami and a 1-2 Florida squad was a big miss: The real heat in the college football universe this weekend is in Bloomington, Indiana, where No. 9 Illinois will be hosted by No. 19 Indiana (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC) in a battle of unbeaten Big Ten up-and-comers.
Fans wasted little time letting it be known. ESPN's choice was met with more than a little online derision – and not only from the inhabitants of Illini Nation. Miami-Florida is an excellent rivalry when both teams are somewhere near full strength, but how does the network whiff on the opportunity to celebrate a top-10 team against a College Football Playoff entry from last season – both of them 3-0 and with legitimate CFP hopes for 2025 – in a Big Ten matchup featuring programs on the cusp of powerhouse status?
No reason to linger on it any longer, especially when the "College GameDay" crew had their picks to reveal for Saturday's top games – including Illinois at Indiana. Joining the regulars – host Reece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit – on the stage in Miami Gardens was celebrity guest picker Keith Tkachuk of the NHL's Florida Panthers. Here's how they picked 'em for the Illini-Hoosiers game:
Desmond Howard: Illinois
Nick Saban: Illinois
Pat McAfee: Indiana
Matthew Tkachuk: Illinois
Kirk Herbstreit: Illinois
Not a huge stunner given that Illinois is ranked ninth and has an experienced group led by an excellent quarterback in Luke Altmyer and a respected coaching staff. Still, Indiana is coming off an 11-win season, is led by an NFL-caliber quarterback in Fernando Mendoza and will have a home-field edge Saturday. Already favored by ESPN's metrics-based Football Power Index and oddsmakers going into the week, the Hoosiers saw the line move further in their direction – making them favorites by roughly a touchdown – after news of Xavier Scott's injury landed.
McAfee shouldn't be considered a college football Nostradamus if Indiana holds it down at home, and the rest of the GameDay guys shouldn't get too smug if Illinois pulls it out. This is a pick-'em game that, with any luck, will live up to its deservedly lofty billing – even if ESPN's shot callers were somehow too blind to see it.