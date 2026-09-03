ESPN Names Illinois QB Katin Houser a Breakout Candidate for 2026

From a national standpoint, Illinois transfer quarterback Katin Houser hasn’t exactly been put on a pedestal. Most college football media outlets slot Houser in the 8-12 range among Big Ten quarterbacks, which, to be fair, shouldn't be considered outlandish.

At Michigan State in 2023, Houser had a completion percentage of just 58.6 and threw for six touchdowns against five interceptions. And although he was excellent over the past two seasons at East Carolina, Houser’s body of work has come at the Group of Six level.

ESPN calls Illinois' Katin Houser an 'under-the-radar' player

Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suffice to say that Houser isn’t a front-page-headliner … at least not yet. But ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg believes he has a chance to find himself in that rare air come season’s end. Last week, Rittenberg released a list of “sleeper college football players who could break out in 2026,” and Houser made the cut.

Rittenberg named 51 players – which, at first glance, makes the honor seem far less noteworthy. But there’s this: Houser was the lone quarterback on the list.

Katin Houser’s ceiling in 2026 – and how Illinois’ offense will shift with him

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year Houser played 12 games and threw for 3,300 yards (65.9 percent completion rate), including 19 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also rolled for nine rushing touchdowns.

For context, we’ll pick the most relatable comparison for Illini fans: Luke Altmyer totaled 3,007 passing yards (67.4 percent completion rate), along with 22 touchdowns against five interceptions in 13 games in 2025. He ran for five touchdowns (and did have that memorable receiving touchdown).

Again, this isn’t a direct comparison. Altmyer faced much steeper competition on a weekly basis – although, not for nothing, he surely had better weapons at his disposal.

So if it all comes together for Houser, can he match Altmyer’s 2025 production – or perhaps even surpass it? On paper, it’s within the realm of possibilities.

Katin Houser connects with Anthony Smith on the deep ball ➡️ to set up the touchdown pass to Brock Spalding 🙌#BuiltToRise x @ECUPiratesFB pic.twitter.com/54BveClRtT — The American (@American_Conf) October 10, 2025

There is no questioning Houser’s ability as a quarterback. He can make just about any throw, is highly accurate and has underrated legs. Plus, he has one of the nation’s top minds in his corner: Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who has already been mighty impressed by Houser .

If the Illini offensive line plays at the level many coaches within the program seemingly expect, then Houser will also have more time and space than Altmyer was ever granted.

But Altmyer had that – we hate to use this phrase, but it applies here – “it” factor. In late-game situations, who always got it done? Altmyer. He was the paragon of poise – and that’s an immeasurable trait. Houser may have a similar gene, but we won’t know until it’s revealed on the field.

On the flip side, though, this isn’t a Houser-versus-Altmyer competition. It’s (obviously) an Illini-versus-its-2026-opponents competition. Houser is a much different player, and Illinois needs him to play his game.

“Probably the fastest release I’ve ever had in my career,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said of Houser to ESPN. “Like, really, really quick, really sudden, very accurate. Our RPO game is going to take a big jump. He gets the ball out. I think we’ve got something here.”

Do the Illini have something here? We’ll get our first glimpse on Thursday against UAB (8 p.m. CT, BTN) . And by month’s end, after matchups vs. Duke and at Ohio State, we’ll have a clear answer.