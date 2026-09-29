First Look at Illinois Football Week 5 Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers

After suffering a 42-19 loss at Ohio State, Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) gets to come home – and the schedule gets considerably friendlier. The Illini will host Purdue (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday (3:15 p.m. CT, BTN) for homecoming and another battle for the Cannon Trophy.

Purdue at a glance

The second year of the Barry Odom era hasn't exactly gotten off to the start Purdue was hoping for.



The Boilermakers opened with a convincing 44-19 win over Indiana State, and for a brief moment everything looked great. Then the FBS opponents showed up.

Purdue lost a 38-36 double-overtime heartbreaker to Wake Forest before heading west and allowing 645 yards in a 52-38 loss to UCLA. Things somehow got worse Saturday, when No. 3 Notre Dame walked into Ross-Ade Stadium, led 35-0 at halftime and cruised to a 49-10 victory.

That has Purdue on a three-game losing streak heading into Champaign. The good news for the Boilermakers is that there have been flashes of legitimate improvement from last year's team. The bad news is that most of those flashes have come while the other team on the field is also scoring.

The Boilermakers on the filed

Offense

Purdue's record may not show it, but the offense has actually been dangerous at times.



Junior quarterback Ryan Browne is back after starting all 12 games last season, and he opened 2026 with three consecutive 300-yard performances. Browne threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns against Indiana State, 329 against Wake Forest and a career-high 378 with three touchdowns against UCLA. Notre Dame finally put an end to the fun, holding him to just 111 passing yards.

Browne's off to a solid start in 2026 🔥@ryanbrownexv went 23/29 (79.3%) with 317 yards and 3 touchdowns in the season opener. pic.twitter.com/IfUohsy3Wv — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 7, 2026

Browne's most potent weapons arrived in the offseason through the transfer portal. Xavier Townsend and Asaad Waseem have given Purdue a legitimate one-two punch at receiver, with both eclipsing 100 yards against UCLA. Waseem, an FAU transfer, had 149 yards in that game, while Townsend exploded for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Then there is running back Fame Ijeboi, whose name is almost as fun as watching him run. A Minnesota transfer, Ijeboi scored six rushing touchdowns in Purdue's first three games, including three against Wake Forest, while rushing for 248 yards over that stretch. Notre Dame held him to just 41 yards, but he gives Purdue another weapon Illinois will have to account for.

Defense

Here is where things have gotten ugly.



Purdue has allowed 39.5 points per game. Wake Forest scored 38, UCLA piled up 52 and Notre Dame dinged the Boilers for another 49. The Bruins were particularly rude, rolling up 645 total yards – including 369 on the ground.

Odom brought Kevin Kane back to West Lafayette this offseason to take over as defensive coordinator. Illinois fans should recognize the name: Kane coached the Illini's outside linebackers in 2021 and 2022 before becoming Purdue's defensive coordinator from 2023-24. He returned after spending last season at Minnesota.

Purdue has some experienced pieces, led by linebacker Charles Correa, an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection last season who finished with 96 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. But so far, experience hasn't translated into many stops.

Illinois vs. Purdue matchup

Illinois returns home after a blowout loss with a much more manageable matchup against a Purdue team that has dropped three straight.

The biggest story line may be on the Illinois sideline. Defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck and the Illini parted ways after just four games , making the defense especially interesting to monitor against a Purdue offense that has shown it can put up yards and points when things are clicking.

Offensively, Illinois should have plenty of opportunities against a Purdue defense that has been gashed repeatedly this season. After dealing with Ohio State, the Illini could certainly use a less terrifying Saturday.