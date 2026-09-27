Social Media Reacts to Illinois Football Falling at Ohio State

Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) entered Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday knowing it would require something close to a perfect performance to knock off No. 7 Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten). The Illini came up well short of that standard, falling 42-19 to the Buckeyes.

Final: No. 7 Ohio State 42, Illinois 19 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 26, 2026

From the opening drive, Illinois' defense simply looked outmatched. Ohio State moved the ball with little resistance, consistently creating explosive plays and putting the Illini secondary under pressure.

Illinois struggled to come up with stops, and against an offense with that much talent, every defensive breakdown turned into points – or gave the Buckeyes prime position to score soon after.



Still, this was not a game in which Illinois was rolled over.

The Illini offense moved the ball and had several opportunities to make things considerably more interesting. The problem was that when those opportunities arrived, Illinois could not finish them.

One of the biggest missed chances came when quarterback Katin Houser had Brayden Trimble open downfield for what could have been a touchdown, but Houser sailed the throw. Later, Illinois drove deep into Ohio State territory only to come up short on fourth down, leaving more potential points on the field.

Against most teams, Illinois might be able to survive one or two mistakes like that. Against Ohio State, those mistakes are the difference between hanging around and watching the game get away from you.

That's what made it a frustrating afternoon for the Illini. The offense showed that it could move the ball against one of the most talented teams in the country. There were stretches where Illinois looked capable of turning the game into something genuinely competitive. But promising drives repeatedly ended without enough points to show for them.

Houser and Robinson connect for a 27-yard touchdown!



4:05 4Q | Illinois 19, Ohio State 35 pic.twitter.com/N02rfnmsvo — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 26, 2026

Meanwhile, the defense had no such margin for error. Ohio State was able to attack Illinois through the air and consistently exploit mismatches, forcing the Illini offense to play from behind nearly the entire afternoon.

There is at least something to be said for how Illinois responded. Even as the deficit grew, the Illini offense stayed on the move, continuing to fight for – and win – yards. Illinois didn't simply pack it in or fall apart (a la the Indiana loss a year ago) once Ohio State took control.



But moral victories only go so far.

Illinois had chances to make Ohio State uncomfortable. Houser's missed touchdown, the failed fourth down in the red zone and a handful of other missed opportunities prevented that from happening.

The Illini fought. They just did not play cleanly enough to turn that fight into a legitimate upset bid. Unsurprisingly, social media had plenty to say about it.

No better way to spend a Saturday

Lid for the day. pic.twitter.com/a5UOcO14Og — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 26, 2026

That Jeremiah Smith guy is pretty good

No football player has ever been in more hell than No. 0 on this play. pic.twitter.com/BWUcYPttSG — Brandon Walker (@BFW) September 26, 2026

How Illinois should be guarding Jeremiah Smith in the 2nd half: https://t.co/2HH02VoMPk pic.twitter.com/dNdCplU93d — Novig (@Novig) September 26, 2026

Jeremiah Smith with his FOURTH ‼️



He ties @OhioStateFB's all-time receiving TD record in a game pic.twitter.com/XjLXjRfXDb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2026

What an answer

Absolutely massive response...now we get to watch the defense again 🙃 #illini pic.twitter.com/MPqU58ZpFK — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) September 26, 2026

Average Illinois Football viewing experience this year: pic.twitter.com/8R0EsgTfLA — Illini Nation (@IlliniNation_) September 26, 2026

The Illini are fighting

Overall, Illinois is competing better than I had expected. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) September 26, 2026

Illinois has fought, so credit the team for not giving up another 52-3 loss in Columbus.



But man, hard to feel like we’re not wasting a great QB in Barry Lunney Jr’s final season in Orange and blue 🙁 — Illini Nation (@IlliniNation_) September 26, 2026

Lars Rau. Stud.

Lars Rau currently the MVP of the game. #Illini — Michael Martin (@MPMartin_56) September 26, 2026

Lars Rau is having a day 🎯



The @IlliniFootball punter just pinned Ohio State.



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/6M1mpr77IM — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) September 26, 2026

Lars Rau Heisman watch? — The Field Pass (@TheFieldPass) September 26, 2026

Have to get off the field

Julian Sayin is the biggest, strongest man alive. pic.twitter.com/sL9gvBLMkl — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 26, 2026

Illinois has momentum and looks to stop Ohio State for a 2nd straight series and Cam Thomas and Joe Barna whiff on an easy Sack. Cant make this crap up.



You cant beat Duke missing tackles, sure as hell wont cut it against Buckeyes. OSU marching down to go up 21-7 — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) September 26, 2026

A huge miss

Missed opportunity there. Trimble ran a great route.. Houser just strong-armed it and missed the mark.#illini get points, but left 4 points out there against an Ohio State offense they really haven't been able to stop. — Ryan Easterling (@RyanEasterling) September 26, 2026

As good as Houser is. Thats 3 Touchdowns he's missed a wide open guy. Trimble was wide open and needed more air. Threw a bullet over safety head.



Should be 21-14 Buckeye lead. #illini settle for 3 — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) September 26, 2026

Injuries piling up

The wildcat with Valentine needs to stay in Lunneys bag. And why are illinois OL so injury prone? My goodness. Every team has same risk factors yet illinoisnhad had SIX OL HURT AND MISSiNG MULTIPLE weeks. Smh — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) September 26, 2026

Did I hear that Illinois needs a guard? pic.twitter.com/Iok7oeDWdU — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) September 26, 2026

Defense continues to struggle

CAN WE TRY TO TAKE THE BALLL AWAY A STRIP OR SOMETHIN?? LOL COME ON HAUK #ILLINI — DADLIFE DEON (@SO_SMOOVE_AARON) September 26, 2026

Tired of watching #Illini defenses give up 3rd and 4th down conversions for the last four years. — Patrick O’ Dowd; #1 Chairshot Villain (@WrestlngRealist) September 26, 2026

Four years ago @IlliniFootball had the best defense in all of college football.



This is hard to watch — Reece (@WrightRealtor1) September 26, 2026

Not a lot of room for error when the defense is as bad as this one is #illini — Paul Schmidt (@LTJpezcore1) September 26, 2026

Another missed opportunity

The third down run with Anderson is going to haunt me — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) September 26, 2026

Jaylen McClain with the huge 4th down stop pic.twitter.com/JcBECz8Uqu — wok (@wokdior) September 26, 2026

The new quarterback can play

Katin Houser is a certified stud#Illini — Kam Wollard (@kwoll5) September 26, 2026

Dad gum Houser throws a sexy ball #Illini — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) September 26, 2026

Touchdown Ty Robinson.#Illini lessen the deficit and trail 35-19.



Worth nothing they have scored more points than they did last season against the Buckeyes. — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) September 26, 2026

At least the Illini covered

Good teams win, great teams cover #illini — Not Kyle W. Short (@notnoparodys) September 26, 2026