Social Media Reacts to Illinois Football Falling at Ohio State
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Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) entered Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday knowing it would require something close to a perfect performance to knock off No. 7 Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten). The Illini came up well short of that standard, falling 42-19 to the Buckeyes.
From the opening drive, Illinois' defense simply looked outmatched. Ohio State moved the ball with little resistance, consistently creating explosive plays and putting the Illini secondary under pressure.
Illinois struggled to come up with stops, and against an offense with that much talent, every defensive breakdown turned into points – or gave the Buckeyes prime position to score soon after.
Still, this was not a game in which Illinois was rolled over.
The Illini offense moved the ball and had several opportunities to make things considerably more interesting. The problem was that when those opportunities arrived, Illinois could not finish them.
One of the biggest missed chances came when quarterbackKatin Houser hadBrayden Trimbleopen downfield for what could have been a touchdown, but Houser sailed the throw. Later, Illinois drove deep into Ohio State territory only to come up short on fourth down, leaving more potential points on the field.
Against most teams, Illinois might be able to survive one or two mistakes like that. Against Ohio State, those mistakes are the difference between hanging around and watching the game get away from you.
That's what made it a frustrating afternoon for the Illini. The offense showed that it could move the ball against one of the most talented teams in the country. There were stretches where Illinois looked capable of turning the game into something genuinely competitive. But promising drives repeatedly ended without enough points to show for them.
Meanwhile, the defense had no such margin for error. Ohio State was able to attack Illinois through the air and consistently exploit mismatches, forcing the Illini offense to play from behind nearly the entire afternoon.
There is at least something to be said for how Illinois responded. Even as the deficit grew, the Illini offense stayed on the move, continuing to fight for – and win – yards. Illinois didn't simply pack it in or fall apart (a la the Indiana loss a year ago) once Ohio State took control.
But moral victories only go so far.
Illinois had chances to make Ohio State uncomfortable. Houser's missed touchdown, the failed fourth down in the red zone and a handful of other missed opportunities prevented that from happening.
The Illini fought. They just did not play cleanly enough to turn that fight into a legitimate upset bid. Unsurprisingly, social media had plenty to say about it.
No better way to spend a Saturday
That Jeremiah Smith guy is pretty good
What an answer
The Illini are fighting
Lars Rau. Stud.
Have to get off the field
A huge miss
Injuries piling up
Defense continues to struggle
Another missed opportunity
The new quarterback can play
At least the Illini covered
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Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.