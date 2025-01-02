Why Was Former Illini Kerby Joseph Snubbed From the Pro Bowl?

KERBY JOSEPH IS THE BEST SAFETY IN THE LEAGUE AND WAS NOT A PRO BOWLER.



• 9 interceptions (#1 in the leagues)

• 77 total tackles

• 54 solo tackles

• 23 assists

• Touchdown

• 4th best odds to be NFL Defensive Player of The Year, per @BovadaOfficial



INSANE. pic.twitter.com/Eg52fNH4cp