Why Was Former Illini Kerby Joseph Snubbed From the Pro Bowl?
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph seemed to be a no-brainer for the 2025 Pro Bowl. Statistically, the former Illini star has been far and away the league's best player at his position.
NFL interceptions leader?
Kerby Joseph, with nine.
Highest-graded NFL safety, per Pro Football Focus?
Kerby Joseph at 90.7.
Lowest completion rate allowed by an NFL safety who has played at least 80 percent of his teams snaps?
Kerby Joseph checks in at second (59.3 percent).
Toss in the fact that Joseph leads a Lions defensive unit that ranks in the NFL's top 10 in points allowed per game (20.8) and his squad sits in first place in the NFC with a record of 14-2, and anyone would be left scratching their head over why Joseph was left off the Pro Bowl roster.
Naturally, one would assume a player’s ability on the field translates to end-of-season awards – and it usually does – but in this case, it’s not that simple. The Pro Bowl isn’t decided by a panel of experts or by an analytics- or metric-based system. Selections are made by fans, players and coaches, with voting from each group accounting for an equal one-third of the outcome.
And despite being picked first in the fan vote at his position, Joseph was beaten out by an NFC North rival in Green Bay safety Xavier McKinney, making it quite obvious that the players and coaches did not slot Joseph in their top spots.
All of which begs the question:
Why?
Well, let’s just say that Joseph may not have the best reputation around the league.
He is undoubtedly respected for his ability and production, but his style of play and aggressiveness seem to be a sticking point for some of his peers around the league.
After multiple players (including Los Angeles tight end Tyler Higbee and Minnesota tight end T.J. Hockenson) were injured in collisions with Joseph, the Lions' safety drew words from several opponents.
Immediately following the hit on Higbee, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was caught on a hot mic confronting Joseph, saying, “You're dirty as [expletive]."
Yet it seems important to mention that, in literally the same breath, Stafford exclaimed, "Hey, that's a good hit!"
And what of Hockenson? He called out the NFL for its inconsistent rules for protecting prone players after he suffered ACL and MCL tears on a hit by Joseph. But Hockenson stopped short of blaming his former teammate: “I know Kerby pretty well. I’ve played with him. I don’t necessarily think it was [intentional].”
Whether his iffy reputation was the sole reason Joseph was left off the Pro Bowl roster, we may never know. But you don't exactly have to read between the lines to confirm that it was a factor.
When Aaron Glenn was asked why he thought Joseph was snubbed, according to The Athletic's Colton Pouncy, the Lions' defensive coordinator said, “I think we all know that, but it is what it is.”