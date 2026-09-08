How Illinois Football's Next Five Opponents Fared in Week 1

One game down, 11 to go. Illinois holds an unblemished record – as all but two Big Ten teams do – through one week. The Illini are more than capable of carrying that zero in the loss column into conference play, but how long can an undefeated season last during the Big Ten slate? (The bad news: No. 1 Ohio State on the road kicks off Illinois’ league schedule). Here is a look at how each of Illinois’ next five opponents fared this past weekend.

How did Illinois' next five opponents play in Week 1?

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke (Week 2)

Duke's Week 1 result: 17-3 vs. Tulane

The Blue Devils cruised past Tulane behind a monster performance from running back Nate Sheppard, who registered 35 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns. By himself (246 yards including receiving yards), Sheppard nearly outgained the entire Green Wave offense (258 total yards).

Southern Illinois (Week 3)

Southern Illinois' Week 1 result: 22-18 at Samford

Neither offense got it going when Southern Illinois met Samford, but the Salukis survived in a game in which both quarterbacks struggled immensely. Southern Illinois rode its 181 rushing yards (4.2 per carry) and stingy run defense (2.6 yards per carry allowed) to the tight road victory. The Salukis, who lost to West Florida in Week 1, moved to 1-1 on the year.

Ohio State (Week 4)

Sep 5, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates the touchdown throw to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the second quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State's Week 1 result: 56-3 vs. Ball State

Nothing new in Week 1 for Ohio State. Julian Sayin slung it for 320 yards and three scores – the vast majority of which went to star wideout Jeremiah Smith – while throwing just four incompletions. The Buckeyes also rambled for 6.8 yards per carry on the ground, and their defense allowed just 165 total yards. Business as usual in Columbus.

THE best wide receiver in the country doing what he does best. @Jermiah_Smith1 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9iQKN9LRvQ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 5, 2026

Purdue (Week 5)

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) catches a snap against the Indiana State Sycamores during the third quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's Week 1 result: 44-19 vs. Indiana State

The Boilermakers used an explosive 21-0 third quarter to cruise past Indiana State in the opener – but not without the always-inevitable woes, namely giving up three passing plays of 40-plus yards.

Offensively, though, Purdue was humming along as quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns while running back Fame Ijeboi never broke a sweat en route to 87 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Michigan State (Week 6)

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to a referee after a play against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's Week 1 result: 30-20 vs. Toledo

Game 1 of the Pat Fitzgerald maiden voyage in East Lansing was by no means uneventful. Toledo, which bottled up Michigan State’s running attack, took a 20-19 lead in the fourth quarter. But MSU quarterback Alessio Milivojevic led his Spartans to post the final 11 points of the game and put the game out of reach.