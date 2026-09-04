The Most Encouraging Stat From Illinois Football's Week 1 Win Over UAB

Illinois’ offense was good in 2025, if not great. Quarterback Luke Altmyer did his part – and then some. The running back corps certainly wasn’t short on firepower, and the wide receivers weren’t far behind. But something was missing.

The offensive line lacked punch. It was mistake-prone. A position group that brimmed with experience and talent was supposed to be a team strength, but almost by itself, it kept the Illini offense from reaching its potential.

Faced with replacing four of five starters up front, the Illini appeared to be headed for more turmoil there this season. But throughout the offseason, coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. had been unexpectedly high on the position group.

And then in Week 1, it lived up to the hype, helping push Illinois to a 42-23 win. The rushing attack obliterated the UAB defense to the tune of 5.8 yards per carry. It didn't hurt that Ca’Lil Valentine sprung for 17 and 51 yards on his first and second carries of the game.

Illinois gave up no sacks to UAB – and it's more surprising than you think

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) passes the ball during the first half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the run game wasn't even the headline when it came to the Illinois O-line. The truly unanticipated – and wholly welcome – sight was how clean transfer quarterback Katin Houser’s jersey was by game's end. Against UAB, the new Illini QB was never sacked and rarely pressured.

Highlights from the 2026 home-opening win against UAB. pic.twitter.com/WN1OUfmqe0 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 4, 2026

Only once last season did Illinois yield zero sacks (surprisingly, at Washington). In fact, through the first three contests of 2025 – which included an FCS opponent and a Group of Six foe – the Illini gave up a whopping nine total sacks. And that was with an offensive line that returned five players from 2024.

Illinois needed to make a leap on the offensive line, and if Thursday was an indication, it has. Sure, it was Week 1 against a lowly FBS opponent. But let’s not forget the Illini gave up three sacks in their 52-3 season-opening win vs. Western Illinois (an FCS opponent) last year.

The initial takeaways from this performance: 1) Each of Illinois' front five is capable of winning their fair share of one-on-one matchups – both in pass protection and in the run game, and 2) they just may be ready to do it consistently (a word rarely associated with that unit last year).

But here's the big question: Will both of those sentiments hold true against elite Big Ten teams (think Ohio State and Oregon)? We won’t know until those games roll around, even if Week 2 vs. Duke should offer a better idea than UAB could. Still, this was without a doubt a thoroughly encouraging debut from the offensive line.

And not for nothing, but Houser looked like Houdini in the pocket Thursday, escaping from the few defenders who managed to get through his blockers' fortress walls. If they can collectively keep that up into and throughout Big Ten season, the Illini should outplay all but the most wildly optimistic projections for them in 2026.