How to Watch: Illinois Football vs. Nebraska in Week 10

It has been a weird season for both Illinois (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) and Nebraska (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten). The Illini had seemingly taken a gigantic step backwards, but they have since rattled off three straight Big Ten victories.

The Cornhuskers, who were finally looking like a national contender again , carried a fourth-quarter lead into all three of their previous contests, and as great teams never do, they found a way to lose. Still, Nebraska is, by any quantifiable measure, a very good football team. It just needs to figure out how to finish.

Back home under the lights. pic.twitter.com/QYYyugP9GW — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 2, 2026

Maybe the Huskers can follow the example recently set by the Illini. Yes, the Illini! First it was an overtime win at Michigan State with freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II closing things out. Then the Illini stormed back from down 10 against Oregon to score 21 unanswered points and upset the Ducks in Champaign. Then it was a walk-off field goal at Maryland to make a great escape from College Park.

If this is a one-score game – in either direction – entering the fourth quarter on Friday night, it seems that is should be Illinois’ to lose. But it wouldn’t be a shock if Nebraska opens up a big lead long before that.

How to watch: Illinois vs. Nebraska

Day and time: Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

TV/Stream: FOX

Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)

Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)

Fighting Illini Mobile App

SiriusXM 179/233

SXM App

Odds and ends

lllinois vs. Nebraska all time: 7-14-1

Streak: One win in a row for Illinois

Last meeting: Illinois won 31-24 in overtime on Sept. 20, 2024

By the numbers

Illinois’ Aidan Laughery celebrates his a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first massive disparity: the Illini convert an impressive 44.7 percent of their third downs. But the Cornhuskers' D allows opponents to convert just 21.4 percent of their third downs. That number ranks first in the country – and by a mile (No. 2 is actually Illinois’ next opponent – UCLA – at 26.4 percent).

The second number to note for Friday: Illinois’ rushing yards. The Illini run for 164.2 yards per game on 5.2 per carry. And they have rushed for more than 400 total yards over the past two weeks – including a pair of 60-plus yard rushing touchdowns.

Nebraska’s opponents have managed just 91.1 rushing yards per game on 3.1 yards per carry and just three touchdowns all year. Who wins that battle at the line of scrimmage? That’ll determine whether Illinois can stay on schedule, get manageable third downs and convert them. In other words: it will decide the game.

Pick to click

Oct 31, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini kicker Ethan Moczulski (37) celebrates with Illinois Fighting Illini punter Lars Rau (81) after hitting the game-winning field goal during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan Moczulski

Illini kicker Ethan Moczulski, who is 80 percent on field goals this year (12-for-15) and a perfect 26-for-26 on extra points, is fresh off a game-winning kick at Maryland. He’ll need to carry that mojo into Champaign on Friday night.

Ethan Moczulski with the 26 yard field goal to WIN THE GAME for @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/4yxU2ePNwf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2026

Illinois’ offense may be able to accumulate a few chunk plays on occasion, converting a third down here and there, but it won’t be able to sustain long drives – and home-run hits may be tough to come by.

Cue Moczulski. He’s got a big leg, and Illini coach Bret Bielema isn't afraid to bring him out once his offense passes midfield. Moczulski may have his number called quite a bit against the Huskers, and the Illini are going to need him to answer the bell. The best chance for an Illinois win is a low-scoring affair – the kind of outing in which every Moczulski kick can be a game-changer.