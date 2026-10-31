Instant Observations From Illinois Football's Win Over Maryland

Illinois football (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) extended its win streak to three in a row on Saturday by way of a 20-17 road victory at Maryland (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten). It wasn’t pretty – the Illini were down for the first three quarters – but a win is a win.



Here are three instant observations from Illinois’ third Big Ten win of the year:

3 thoughts on Illinois football's win over Maryland

Illinois’ Katin Houser throws a pass against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Welcome back, Katin Houser

Katin Houser , who broke his hand three weeks ago at Michigan State, made an astonishingly quick return and wasted no time making his impact felt at Maryland. In fact, it took Houser all of two throws to really affect the game – in the form of an opening-drive interception.

But after that turnover and a slow-moving start to the first half, Houser was dynamite. He finished the afternoon 18-for-32 for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He took zero sacks, in large part due to strong pass protection from his offensive line, but also thanks to his pocket awareness, elusiveness and all-around decision making.

Katin Houser found Brayden Trimble for the @IlliniFootball score 💥



Watch on FS1 pic.twitter.com/FDkprsx22x — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 31, 2026

As expected, wide receiver Collin Dixon had yet another brilliant performance – six receptions for 103 yards. But Houser did a good job of getting everyone involved (five Illini pass-catchers with multiple receptions).

Illinois’ defense bent but rarely broke

Oct 31, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) fumbles the ball during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, the scoreboard is all that matters. In the past two weeks, the Illini have yielded just 27 total points (including 10 to Oregon last week). And Maryland, which has now lost six in a row, hasn’t been a rollover on that end this year.

The Terrapins, led by gifted quarterback Malik Washington, put up 30 last week against Rutgers, had a semi-impressive showing of 16 points at Ohio State and hung 23 on Nebraska. None of those were exactly superb outings, but they all pointed towards a strong performance vs. Illinois, which has had a porous defense in 2026.

Still, although Maryland’s offense didn’t have much trouble finding its rhythm (especially in the first half), it was unable to consistently come away with points. The Terps had first-and-goal at the Illini 1-yard line, and Illinois came away with a fumble.

AND NOW @IlliniFootball RECOVERS THE FUMBLE AT THE GOAL LINE 💥



Watch on FS1 pic.twitter.com/yOTxIBztQm — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 31, 2026

Later in the first quarter, Maryland marched Illinois down the field. Then defensive back Tanner Heckel jumped an ill-advised cross-body throw from Washington for a pick.

And it wasn’t just the turnovers. The Illini, who registered five tackles for loss on Saturday, pushed the Terrapins behind the sticks time and again. Every time Illinois needed a play on defense, it made one – which hasn’t been the case for most of the year.

Explosive plays were the name of the game

Oct 10, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) communicates with running back Javari Barnett (24) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javari Barnett’s 64-yard rushing touchdown, which gave the Illini their first lead of the afternoon, essentially decided the game. Points were exceptionally tough to come by for Illinois (just 10 through three quarters). Barnett stole the Illini seven points – and a win – with that run.

FIRST PLAY of the 4th quarter and Javari Barnett takes it 64 yards to give @IlliniFootball the lead! pic.twitter.com/BvzizncW4w — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2026

And it wasn’t just that one. Illinois converted a third-and-11 – a 25-yard connection between Houser and tight end Kaden Feagin – in the first half that led to seven points.

Houser also hit Dixon for a 27-yard pickup early in the second half, which the Illini parlayed into a field goal. On both sides of the field, Illinois made big plays – and often at the most opportune times.