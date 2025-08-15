Illini now

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Outside Linebacker Alec Bryant

Headed into his fifth season in Champaign, Bryant is aiming to end his college career with a splash

Pranav Hegde

Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Alec Bryant (3) before game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Alec Bryant (3) before game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior outside linebacker Alec Bryant. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.

Alec Bryant | Outside linebacker | Senior | No. 3

Hometown: Houston, Texas

High school: Shadow Creek

Transfer schools: Virginia Tech

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Scouting report

Bryant is a powerful and compact linebacker who is built for physical edge play. His 6-foot-3 frame allows him to set the edge on run plays, while still providing a legitimate pass-rush threat on passing downs. He moves well laterally, showing the ability to get around blocks, and his physical style is a match for defensive coordinator Aaron Henry's scheme.

What makes Bryant an invaluable asset is his versatility – he can rush with power or finesse, hold his own in run support and even has the ability to flash his hands and deflect passes at the line of scrimmage. His willingness to contribute in a variety of ways allows the Illinois staff to get him on the field in many different situations.

Experience

Bryant transferred to Illinois after beginning his career at Virginia Tech and quickly carved out a spot in the rotation. After sitting out the 2021 season, he made his Illini debut in 2022 and appeared in all 12 games. From the outset, he showcased his ability to contribute in a variety of ways, fitting into multiple defensive packages, holding his own on the edge against both the run and the pass and contributing on special teams.

In 2023 and 2024, Bryant continued to earn trust from the coaching staff and saw increased snaps. Across those two seasons, he played in 25 games, steadily developing in his role. It culminated in 2024 with 22 total tackles – 15 solo – and two sacks, demonstrating his ability to disrupt opposing defense in multiple phases.

Year

Team

Games

Tackles

TFL-Yds

Sacks

INTs

Pass breakups

Forced fumbles

2024

Illinois

13

22

2-13

2

0

1

0

2023

Illinois

12

26

3.5-8

0.5

0

0

0

2022

Illinois

12

11

3.5-12

1.5

0

1

0

2020

Virginia Tech

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

Media highlights

What they're saying

"I don't think I've ever had multiple sacks in a game. I got to keep stacking. I know what I can do and I got to keep trusting my talents and what Coach B [Bret Bielema] has done for us and our defense and just keep stacking," Bryant on his two sacks against Nebraska last season.

2025 outlook

A player of Bryant's caliber and experience would be a surefire starter and impact defender in many other FBS programs, making him a luxury for Illinois. His versatility and power will get him on the field, even if it's as part of a rotation. He is best suited to playing on the strong side and setting the edge on rushing downs, which likely puts him behind Gabe Jacas on the depth chart.

Still, Henry likes to mix things up and throw different packages at opposing offenses, and the Illini staff seems intent on taking advantage of its depth. Whether getting reps alongside or in relief of Jacas, Bryant should command a lot of attention at the line of scrimmage and free up teammates. to make plays even when he isn't. If Bryant shows more progress as a senior, he should have a chance to play and produce like a starter.

Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

