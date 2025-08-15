Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Outside Linebacker Alec Bryant
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior outside linebacker Alec Bryant. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Alec Bryant | Outside linebacker | Senior | No. 3
Hometown: Houston, Texas
High school: Shadow Creek
Transfer schools: Virginia Tech
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
Scouting report
Bryant is a powerful and compact linebacker who is built for physical edge play. His 6-foot-3 frame allows him to set the edge on run plays, while still providing a legitimate pass-rush threat on passing downs. He moves well laterally, showing the ability to get around blocks, and his physical style is a match for defensive coordinator Aaron Henry's scheme.
What makes Bryant an invaluable asset is his versatility – he can rush with power or finesse, hold his own in run support and even has the ability to flash his hands and deflect passes at the line of scrimmage. His willingness to contribute in a variety of ways allows the Illinois staff to get him on the field in many different situations.
Experience
Bryant transferred to Illinois after beginning his career at Virginia Tech and quickly carved out a spot in the rotation. After sitting out the 2021 season, he made his Illini debut in 2022 and appeared in all 12 games. From the outset, he showcased his ability to contribute in a variety of ways, fitting into multiple defensive packages, holding his own on the edge against both the run and the pass and contributing on special teams.
In 2023 and 2024, Bryant continued to earn trust from the coaching staff and saw increased snaps. Across those two seasons, he played in 25 games, steadily developing in his role. It culminated in 2024 with 22 total tackles – 15 solo – and two sacks, demonstrating his ability to disrupt opposing defense in multiple phases.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Illinois
13
22
2-13
2
0
1
0
2023
Illinois
12
26
3.5-8
0.5
0
0
0
2022
Illinois
12
11
3.5-12
1.5
0
1
0
2020
Virginia Tech
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"I don't think I've ever had multiple sacks in a game. I got to keep stacking. I know what I can do and I got to keep trusting my talents and what Coach B [Bret Bielema] has done for us and our defense and just keep stacking," Bryant on his two sacks against Nebraska last season.
2025 outlook
A player of Bryant's caliber and experience would be a surefire starter and impact defender in many other FBS programs, making him a luxury for Illinois. His versatility and power will get him on the field, even if it's as part of a rotation. He is best suited to playing on the strong side and setting the edge on rushing downs, which likely puts him behind Gabe Jacas on the depth chart.
Still, Henry likes to mix things up and throw different packages at opposing offenses, and the Illini staff seems intent on taking advantage of its depth. Whether getting reps alongside or in relief of Jacas, Bryant should command a lot of attention at the line of scrimmage and free up teammates. to make plays even when he isn't. If Bryant shows more progress as a senior, he should have a chance to play and produce like a starter.