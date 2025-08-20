Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Lineman James Thompson Jr.
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini sophomore defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
James Thompson Jr. | Defensive lineman | Senior | No. 90
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
High school: Roger Bacon
Transfer school: Wisconsin
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 310 pounds
Scouting report
The hulking Thompson is pure power – or, at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds (and possibly now 320), he certainly seems it. But he also plays with quality technique at the line. He has the size, base and leverage to tie up multiple blockers, drive linemen backwards and clog run lanes, but he also knows how to use his hands to turn his man, get an angle and create penetration. And he won't stay blocked. At Wisconsin, he made a number of tackles after containing, coming off and dropping a ball carrier from behind.
Thompson lacks the explosive burst and speed around the corner of a prototype 4-3 defensive end, but his bull rush is effective, and he can shed blocks and close on the quarterback over short distances. With his length, he's also a legitimate problem to see around and throw over if you're a passer. Aaron Henry will almost certainly move him around some and, just as the Badgers did, slide Thompson inside to rush up the middle on certain passing downs.
Experience
Thompson built himself up in Madison and had two strong years – his redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior seasons – blowing up Big Ten running games and occasionally pressing the pocket on Badgers opponents. His numbers, like those for many quality defensive linemen in three-man fronts, don't reflect his impact on games even in those peak years.
In 2024, Thompson suffered a torn pectoral muscle and missed all but one game of the season. (He required surgery but has reportedly made a full recovery and was a full participant in preseason practices.) Thompson was one of three defensive players to transfer from Wisconsin to Illinois in the offseason, and that shared experience could help the Illini defense – which is breaking in roughly half a dozen expected contributors who arrived from the portal in the offseason – begin to click that much sooner.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Wisconsin
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2023
Wisconsin
13
29
5.5-24
3
0
2
0
2022
Wisconsin
13
23
6.5-26
2
0
0
0
2021
Wisconsin
13
7
0
0
0
0
0
2020
Wisconsin
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"He's so wise beyond his years. He has such a level head and has such great perspective that he can give to our younger guys that is vital when you're talking about being a developmental program. ... I'm just looking forward to seeing James play his best football. I know, obviously, he didn't play last year because of injury, but his best days are ahead of him – and boy oh boy, are we excited about them," defensive coordinator Aaron Henry on James Thompson Jr. during the preseason.
2025 outlook
In one offseason, Thompson has already emerged as a coach and teammate favorite – a respected locker room presence and, as a sixth-year collegian, a potential mentor for Illinois' younger players. But the Illini are counting on him as more than a figurehead or vibes man. He is expected to hold down one of the edge spots on the defensive line – on rushing downs, at the very least – mucking up blocking schemes to allow Illini linebackers to pounce and making occasional plays himself.