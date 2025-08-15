Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Outside Linebacker Leon Lowery Jr.
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior outside linebacker Leon Lowery Jr. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Leon Lowery Jr. | Outside linebacker | Senior | No. 9
Hometown: Elizabeth, New Jersey
High school: North Brunswick
Transfer schools: Syracuse, Wisconsin
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 255 pounds
Scouting report
A bit slimmer (255 pounds) than his outside linebacker counterparts in Gabe Jacas (275 pounds) and Joe Barna (265 pounds), Lowery is the speed yin to Jacas' and Barna’s brute-strength yang. An absurdly athletic edge rusher, Lowery is seemingly shot out of a cannon on every snap. He takes advantage of his burst and explosion to blow past offensive lineman and get consistent pressure on quarterbacks.
With excellent play recognition, Lowery knows the scouting report like the back of his hand – evident in his ability to get to running backs behind the line of scrimmage or stifle them just across it. His best attribute might be his sheer will in pursuit of ball carriers.
Experience
Lowery has played a whopping five years of college football – and is now on his third school. At age 23, he has not only a physical maturity advantage over his peers but also a mental edge. He peaked in 2023 (7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks), and after 30 games and four years at Syracuse (two of which didn’t count towards his eligibility), Lowery transferred to Wisconsin.
Last year in Madison, Lowery appeared in 12 games (10 starts) but didn't make a measurable impact (29 tackles to lead Wisconsin's outside linebackers, plus four quarterback hurries and a sack. Lowers felt he wasn't a good fit for the Badgers, and believes Illinois' 3-4 scheme will put him in better position – literally – to make the most of his abilities.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Wisconsin
12
29
1
1.0
0
0
0
2023
Syracuse
12
46
8
3.5
0
1
0
2022
Syracuse
12
25
6
1.5
0
1
1
2021
Syracuse
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
2020
Syracuse
3
5
1
0
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
“Leon’s came in, he’s picked up on the defense. He’s very twitchy, he’s very fast [and] finishes around the ball. It’s impressive to watch. He doesn’t make mistakes and he competes. When he gets corrected on something, he fixes it the next day. And that’s huge. Being able to be coachable, not make the same mistake twice – and Leon’s very good at that," outside linebacker coach Trent Harris said during the 2025 preseason.
2025 outlook
Although Jacas – a preseason All-American candidate – is a surefire starter, the outside linebacker spot opposite him is up for grabs. It appears to be a competitive battle between Lowery, Joe Barna, Alec Bryant and Daniel Brown.
With his on-field experience, explosiveness and intelligence, Lowery already has a leg up in the competition. Regardless of who starts games, Lowery will almost certainly get a healthy enough dosage of snaps to bounce back from last season – and possibly be a big difference-maker for the Illini.