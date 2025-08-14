Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Outside Linebacker Joe Barna
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini sophomore outside linebacker Joe Barna.
Joe Barna | Outside linebacker | Sophomore | No. 43
Hometown: Wheaton, Illinois
High school: Wheaton North
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
Scouting report
Barna, who spent a lot of time on the defensive line in high school, arrived in Champaign and migrated to outside linebacker in Illinois' 3-4 base scheme. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Barna has the size and physicality to hold the edge against the run game and thrive as a bull-rusher on passing downs. (He has a body built very similarly to that of Gabe Jacas’ 6-foot-3, 275-pound frame. More on that later.)
With solid athleticism, Barna is able to get by when forced into chasing down most running backs sideline-to-sideline or coming out of the backfield on passing plays. He holds up well enough against tight ends in coverage, especially when he can get a body on them coming off the line.
Experience
A consensus three-star recruit out of high school, Barna was a star defensive lineman at Wheaton North in Wheaton, Illinois. As a freshman with the Illini, Barna was a rotational player, appearing in 10 games, plugging in when injuries struck and collecting 16 total tackles – including 1.5 sacks.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Illinois
10
16
1.5-6
1.5-6
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
“Me and Gabe have kinda similar body types, so I spend a lot of time with him just learning how to rush the passer and defend blocks better,” said Barna on the Jacas comparisons.
“If you tell Joe Barna, 'I want you to go outside and run 10 miles,' he will ask you, 'How fast do you want it ran?' ... He is only scratching the surface of his ability and his skill set. … To say the least, just to see that young man take the steps that he's taken in this defense, with the amount of players we have at this position, it’s truly awesome,” Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said of Barna.
2025 outlook
Barna has been mentioned often by teammates and coaches since last season, so Illini fans are eager to see what all the fuss is about. And although Barna figures to see more snaps after a solid freshman season, he still remains behind a handful of more experienced players at his position. (Again, that guy Jacas is among them – no shame waiting your turn behind him.)
When his name gets called – probably with frequency at least on special teams – expect Barna to slide into his role seamlessly and, if push comes to shove, ensure the Illini don't miss a beat if he is conscripted into a starting spot.