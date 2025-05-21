Illinois Football Strengthens Special Teams Depth With Punter Transfer
If there is one college football team that has done more to address its kicking teams specialists this offseason, it's Illinois.
Bret Bielema knows he has one of the best kickers in the country in David Olano. But in order to keep Olano's leg fresh last year, the Illini used Ethan Moczulski on kickoffs and field-goal tries north of 50 yards. Unfortunately, Moczulski transferred to Washington after the season, leaving the Illini without a kickoff specialist.
So what did Bielema do? He brought in punter/kicker/kickoff specialist Lucas Osada from North Carolina via the portal less than a month ago. And after last year's punter, Hugh Robertson, entered the portal right before the new year, the Illini acted quickly to replace him with All-Big Ten selection and Purdue transfer Keelan Crimmins.
But why stop there? Bielema continued to add depth to the kicking game on Monday after landing Texas State transfer Lars Rau.
Rau, who has three years of eligibility left, led the Bobcats with 24 punts for 870 yards, including a long of 58 and six inside the 20 last season. Don't expect Rau to start this season, but with Crimmins in his final year of eligibility, Rau could be in position to take over in 2026.
Bielema has gotten so much credit – and rightfully so – for turning the Illinois program around, but one of the main reasons the Illini were so good last season was because of the reliability and playmaking of their special teams. That should remain the case this season, especially given the depth Illinois has added to those units.