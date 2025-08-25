Illinois Football Countdown to Kickoff: Four Thoughts Before 2025 Opener
That sudden chill in the air? Nothing to fear. It's just the coming of football. With four days remaining until Illinois’ season kicks off against Western Illinois on Friday night (6:30 p.m. CT) under the Memorial Stadium lights, here are four thoughts to mull over in the meantime.
(Tomorrow, with three days remaining before the opener, Illinois on SI will offer three thoughts. The next day, we'll offer two – and so on.)
4. Gabe Jacas is an All-American
Although the experts have somewhat differing views on the outlook for Gabe Jacas heading into 2025 (ESPN pegs him as a first-team All-American; he didn’t crack the first or second team for AP voters), everyone can agree he’s set for a massive campaign.
On the heels of a breakout 2024 season (74 tackles, 13.0 TFLs, eight sacks, three forced fumbles), Jacas has slimmed down a bit, honed his athleticism and appears poised for an even more dominant year on the edge of Illinois’ defensive line. Expect the Illini outside linebacker to earn an All-American nod this year.
3. Illinois will lose by two-plus touchdowns against Ohio State
Regardless of how things shake out through six games for the Illini, it is money-back guaranteed that they will walk into their home stadium as underdogs in Week 7 against Ohio State.
The defending national champions, led by otherworldly talented wideout Jeremiah Smith, possess an equally potent attack on both ends. Illinois’ experienced defense may be able to keep things at bay through a half, but expect Ohio State to find its rhythm by the third and fourth quarters, and to eventually open a massive lead before cruising to a victory over the home team at Memorial Stadium.
2. David Olano will finish top three in efficiency in the Big Ten
Last year, kicker David Olano went 17-for-20 (85.0 percent) on field goals, including 12-for-12 from inside 40 yards. His efficiency of 85.0 percent ranked sixth in the Big Ten and fifth among kickers in the conference who averaged at least one field-goal attempt per game.
Heading into his junior season, we expect Olano to take a step forward and fully live up to his recruiting hype (ranked as the No. 3 kicker in the class of 2023).
1. No Illini running back will eclipse 1,000 yards
In 2024, Illinois was oh-so close to surpassing 2,000 yards on the ground as a team, going for 1,997. The Illini were led by the duo of Josh McCray (609 yards) and Aidan Laughery (589 yards), while the trio of quarterback Luke Altmyer and running backs Kaden Feagin and Ca’Lil Valentine each topped the 200-yard mark on the ground.
With McCray off to Georgia by way of the transfer portal, Illinois figures to lean heavily on the trio of Laughery, Feagin and Valentine. None of the three stand head-and-shoulders above the other, and each figures to see a hefty load of snaps and carries. Once again utilizing the rushing-by-committee method, Illinois can be expected to put together a great season on the ground – but no Illini back will eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.