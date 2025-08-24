Illinois Football Countdown to Kickoff: Five Thoughts Before 2025 Opener
With just five days until Illinois’ season kicks off against Western Illinois on Friday night (6:30 p.m. CT) under the Memorial Stadium lights, here are five thoughts to mull over in the meantime.
(Tomorrow, with four days remaining before the opener, Illinois on SI will offer four thoughts. The next day, we'll offer three – and so on.)
Illinois football countdown: Five days to kickoff
5. The Illinois offensive line will give up 20 or fewer sacks
Last year Illinois’ offensive line allowed 32 sacks – which tied for the highest number given up by any team in the Big Ten in 2024 – but that number didn't even measure how many times quarterback Luke Altmyer hit the deck or was otherwise knocked around. That's playing with fire.
But this year, behind stalwart left tackle J.C. Davis, rock-solid center Josh Kreutz and three more returning starters, the Illini O-line pass pro should benefit from their cohesion, another year of experience and, most likely, a higher run-pass ratio. Altmyer will thank them for it.
4. The wide receiver corps may struggle early
Malik Elzy, Collin Dixon and Hank Beatty headline the Illinois returners, while the program added Hudson Clement (West Virginia) through the transfer portal. Still, aside from Clement (51 receptions for 741 yards and five touchdowns last year), none of the Illini's projected go-to pass catchers have ever surpassed 300 receiving yards in a season.
Expect Altymer and his young wideouts to hit some early bumps in the road before hitting their stride in Big Ten play. Although the Illini may not have a Pat Bryant in the fold for 2025 (though Elzy may wind up doing a decent impression), they have a solid enough mix of speed and size at the position to combine with Altmyer to do some damage.
3. The Illini defense will have a breakout year
The defensive back unit is absurdly loaded for Illinois, with seasoned vets Xavier Scott, Matthew Bailey and Miles Scott leading the way. At the second level, Illinois brings back a healthy Dylan Rosiek, along with star outside linebacker Gabe Jacas.
The defensive line hasn't proven itself in Champaign, but with Curt Neal and James Thompson Jr. having been added as Wisconsin transfers, the talent and depth is there. Experienced at all three levels and heading into the third year of defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s tenure, the Illini can look up to see the stars aligned and have legit hope for a top-15 defense.
2. Luke Altmyer will throw for fewer yards than he did in 2024
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Altmyer’s statistical production will drop off in 2025. No Pat Bryant. No Zakhari Franklin. Altmyer has fewer weapons, and the ground game should be even stronger (and busier) in 2025. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. seems to favor the pass, but he also knows where his bread is buttered.
That said, Altmyer may be in line for a more efficient campaign, one that spells even more success for the Illini – which is all that really matters.
1. Early upset alert: Illinois will fall to Indiana on the road
Indiana is coming off a tremendous 2024 campaign that saw the program reach the College Football Playoff.
Although the Hoosiers' starting quarterback from last season (Kurtis Rourke) has moved on, coach Curt Cignetti has brought in yet another veteran transfer QB in Fernando Mendoza (a former two-year starter at Cal), who will have the good fortune of throwing to uber-talented wideout Elijah Sarratt, a Preseason All-American selection.
Indiana also brings back a pair of star defenders in linebacker Aiden Fisher and cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, both of whom were also named Preseason All-Americans. With a potent passing offense, a stingy defense and home-field advantage over the Illini, the Hoosiers are going to be tough to beat in each squad’s Big Ten opener.